"One fight at a time" - When Deontay Wilder offered clever retort to his partner Telli Swift's marriage demands

Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing today. Thus, it is understandable for people to be interested in his personal life, including his romantic life and his relationship with fiancee Telli Swift, who is a reality TV star, fashion designer, model and an entrepreneur.

'The Bronze Bomber' crossed paths with Swift back in 2015 and the two started dating each other. The couple has been engaged since 2018 and have a daughter together named Kaori Lee Wilder. The duo was known for their appearance on the reality TV Show WAGS Atlanta.

In one episode of the show, Wilder can be seen gifting her a dimaond ring. This prompted Swift to ask when the heavyweight boxer planned on propsing her for marriage. 'The Bronze Bomber' cleverly retorted, saying that he was taking things one step at a time and needed time to prepare before proposing her for marriage.

"You know, the champ takes one fight at a time baby... I've gotta prepare for 'the' fight (the proposal)," said Deontay Wilder.

Check out their humorous interaction below:

Deontay Wilder is arguably one of the hardest punchers in the world of boxing today. The 38-year-old has won 43 out of his 46 professional fights, with 42 of those victories being via knockout.

Wilder is currently scheduled to lock horns against Joseph Parker in a heavyweight clash. The event will take place on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will also feature a clash between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. If both Joshua and Wilder score victories in their respective fights, the two are expected to fight each other next inside the squared circle.

Was Deontay Wilder married before he started dating Telli Swift?

Before Deontay Wilder met Telli Swift and started dating her, 'The Bronze Bomber' was married to Jessica Scales. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and gave birth to four children - two daughters and two sons, during their time together. Their names are Naieya, Ava, Dereon and Deontay Jr. respectively.

Unfortunately things took a turn for the worst and Wilder and Scales got divorced in 2017. As reported by 'The Sun' it was 'The Bronze Bomber's' affair with Swift that caused Wilder and Scales to call quits on their marriage.