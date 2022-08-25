ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes dedicates Demetrious Johnson fight to underprivileged kids in Brazil

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes will face former UFC king and ONE flyweight world Grand Prix champion Demetrious Johnson for a second time.

The fight, which headlines ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, will serve as a rematch to their shocking 2021 bout.

Moraes is legitimately one of the best world champions ONE has ever produced. He is also the only three-time world champion in the organization, having won the strap on three separate occasions with four total world title defenses.

Perhaps his win over Johnson last year was the biggest feather in Moraes' cap. He became the first man to knock out 'Mighty Mouse', the man some considered to be the greatest of all time.

It's a mountainous achievement, considering where Moraes came from. The tough Brazilian world champion was abandoned as a child and grew up in chaotic neighborhoods in Brazil. This is perhaps why 'Mikinho' dedicated his fight with Demetrious Johnson to the underprivileged children in his home country.

In an interview with YouTube channel The MMA Super-Fan, Moraes mentioned who he dedicates his next world title defense to:

"I wanna dedicate this fight to all the kids in Brazil who always dreamed of a brighter future, and of course my beautiful mom."

Every successful champion always knows how to look back at where he came from. 'Mikinho' showed us just why he has become one of the best world champions today - he is humble and always has his feet firmly on the ground.

Watch the full interview here:

Adriano Moraes apologized to Demetrious Johnson after knocking him out

In an exclusive video released by ONE Championship, we saw that Adriano Moraes isn't just a humble champion, he is also one of the kindest.

After knocking out Johnson, the Brazilian world champion went on his knees and begged for forgiveness.

ONE wrote in the video caption:

"Gear up for the colossal ONE Flyweight World Title rematch between reigning king Adriano Moraes and MMA great Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26 by taking an all-access look at their first meeting!"

Watch the incredible moment below:

It was a beautiful showcase of respect and humanity between two of the best warriors the sport has ever seen. Regardless of what happens in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will have our perpetual admiration.

