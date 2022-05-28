ONE Flyweight King Adriano Moraes eats kicks for breakfast

Reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes recently gave us a glimpse into his daily diet, which includes a healthy amount of kicks for breakfast.

In a video posted to Instagram, Moraes can be seen eating an extensive amount of body kicks with the caption:

"ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes eats kicks for BREAKFAST."

The last time he was in the ONE Circle, Moraes successfully defended his flyweight title against Yuya Wakamatsu. The victory extended his winning streak to three straight and came on the heels of arguably his biggest professional win when he defeated Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1.

Following his win over Wakamatsu at ONE X, Moraes was awarded with a newly designed belt, described as "26.4 pounds of precious gold" by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. While speaking with the South China Morning Post backstage, Moraes said:

“I feel really gorgeous right now with this belt,” he said. “The feeling is the best. But I prefer the old design,” he admitted. “It’s the most beautiful. I think the old design is really cool, I love it. I’m gonna keep them both.”

Adriano Moraes comments on the controversy between UFC starts Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

Fighting out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL, Moraes is very familiar with Miami native Jorge Masvidal and the self-proclaimed 'King of Miami' Colby Covington.

“Yeah, they were teammates,” Moraes said, laughing. “But then they broke up this relationship of friendship and they fought, and they started to talk s*** about each other in Miami. Things are different over there, it is what it is. I think they met on the street and they tried to resolve it with hands.”

While Moraes was complimentary of the way the UFC handles business, he credits his long tenure with ONE Championship that has made him the man he is today.

“That’s why I choose to be here, in ONE Championship,” he added, when asked about the greater respect show between fighters in ONE. “UFC is nice, they promote the fight and stuff, but ONE Championship have values. I think I grew up here – I’m 9 years in ONE Championship and I think they helped me to be the man I am today, so that’s what I love. We came over here, you win, you learn, and the treatment of athletes is the same."

Watch the full Moraes-Wakamatsu fight in the video below:

