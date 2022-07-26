Watch: Adriano Moraes and the Ruotolo brothers shred at a skatepark in Los Angeles

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes appears to be having good fun in LA with the Ruotolo Brothers. After posting about training with the two grappling prodigies, Moraes teased a clip of himself doing some sick tricks at the skatepark with the two BJJ stars. 'Mikinho' and the prodigious grappling twins seem to be having a blast.

"Slick tricks 🛹 Flyweight king Adriano Moraes defends his throne in a rematch for the ages against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🏆"

Skateboarding is no joke. There's a reason why it's an Olympic sport. It requires tremendous skill and athleticism, not to mention fearlessness, to pull off even the simplest of tricks.

Adriano Moraes and the Ruotolo Brothers are showing off that their insane athletic ability and skill on the mats and in the circle can be translated to other sports as well.

Adriano Moraes will rematch Demetrious Johnson for the ONE flyweight belt at ONE's first Amazon Prime card this year

On August 26, Adriano Moraes will showcase his fighting prowess for the North American prime-time audience to watch. The ONE flyweight world champion will once again lock horns with MMA great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson inside the circle.

This fateful second meeting is perhaps the most anticipated rematch in ONE Championship history. The two will clash in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. The stacked card will kickstart a historic 5-year deal between ONE and Amazon Prime Video.

ONE will pack the event with the best of the best on its roster as it will mark the first time the American viewing masses will witness the Asian martial arts organization in full glory.

In a detailed press release to announce their partnership with the streaming service giant, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said:

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization."

Indeed, ONE offers something no other fight organization has. Their cards showcase MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. This holistic approach to the fight business caters to combat sports fans of all kinds and makes ONE the largest martial arts organization in the world.

