ONE Friday Fights 105 results and recap: Lamnamoonlek earns redemption in electric Muay Thai war vs Kongsuk

Lamnamoonlek Tded99 evened the series against Kongsuk Fairtex with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory in their 137-pound Muay Thai contest that headlined ONE Friday Fights 105 on April 18.

Having learned from their February encounter, the 27-year-old martial artist brought a more refined strategy to earn his first promotional win inside the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It wasn't all that straightforward, however. Kongsuk kept Lamnamoonlek in his clutches in the opening round behind swinging hands and heavy combinations, which he did ever so well in their first clash at ONE Friday Fights 97.

Kongsuk upped the tempo in round two. This time, though, the WMC world champion was ready to pop in with counters. The five-foot-six striker landed with cleaner and crisper strikes, particularly with his cross-hook combinations that caught his foe repeatedly.

Gaining confidence from his success in the latter half of round two, Lamnamoonlek drove into enemy territory with the same pattern and added crunching body kicks and elbows that sealed his victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

With the unanimous decision win at ONE Friday Fights 105, he moved to 104-30 in his career. Kongsuk, on the other hand, suffered his second loss from his past six outings in the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 105 complete results:

Lamnamoonlek Tded99 defeats Kongsuk Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 137 lbs)

Buakhiao Por Paoin defeats Jakub Poslowski via KO at 1:10 of round two (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

Kaotaem Fairtex defeats Tuanthong Paesaisi via TKO at 1:49 of round three (Muay Thai – 129 lbs)

Ubaid Hussain defeats Khusen Salomov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 132 lbs)

Jaradchai Maxjandee defeats Petwanghin Lookpayakraipakdee via KO at 2:01 of round one (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin defeats Nuengthoranee Guaybangkorlaem via KO at 1:57 of round three (Muay Thai – 113 lbs)

Mohammad Siasarani defeats Liu Mengyang via split decision (Kickboxing – Featherweight)

Shota Tezuka defeats Riedzwan Norsyahmie via KO at 2:40 of round one (Muay Thai – 137 lbs)

Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Issei Yonaha via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 122 lbs)

Ivan Bondarchuk defeats Abdulgadzhi Gaziev via KO at 3:02 of round two (MMA – Featherweight)

Denny Sisti defeats Rodrigo Marello via submission at 3:02 of round one (Submission Grappling – Bantamweight)

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 105 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

