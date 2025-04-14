ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 105 on April 18

ONE Championship graces the Lumpinee Stadium with another action-packed card, ONE Friday Fights 105.

Ad

The 12-match fight card will deliver action across four disciplines — Muay Thai, MMA, submission grappling, and kickboxing — live in Asia primetime on April 18 from Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongsuk Fairtex hopes to make it two triumphs in a row and inch closer to a coveted six-figure contract when he meets Lamnamoonlek Tded99 in a 137-pound Muay Thai rematch.

The 24-year-old fighter, a two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion, has amassed six triumphs in the world's largest martial arts organization. Kongsuk most recently edged Lamnamoonlek by split decision inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this past February.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans can expect a banger when they run it back given their closely contested first fight, and the same can be said when Petsukumvit Boi Bangna and Thant Zin collide in flyweight action in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

The former, who's attained two Rajadamnern Stadium world titles, looks to get his career back on track against Myanmar slugger Thant Zin.

Other Muay Thai stars returning on the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights card are Buakhiao Por Paoin, Kaotaem Fairtex, Jaradchai Maxjandee, Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin, Tuangthong Paesaisi, and Petwanghin Lookpayakraipakdee.

Ad

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 105 kicks off with a submission grappling gem between Rodrigo Marello and Denny Sisti. Marello, an Evolve MMA representative, hopes to move to 2-0 after closing out his promotional bow in 15 seconds against Ruslan Bagdasarian.

ONE Friday Fights 105 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 105

Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Lamnamoonlek Tded99 (Muay Thai – 137 pounds)

Ad

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Thant Zin (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Jakub Poslowski (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Kaotaem Fairtex vs. Tuangthong Paesaisi (Muay Thai – 129 pounds)

Petwanghin Lookpayakraipakdee vs. Jaradchai Maxjandee (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin vs. Nuengthoranee Por Homklin (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Liu Mengyang vs. Mohammad Siasarani (kickboxing – featherweight)

Pethuahin Jitmuangnon vs. Ubaid Hussain (Muay Thai – 132 pounds)

Riedzwan Norsyahmie vs. Tezuka Shota (Muay Thai – 137 pounds)

Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Issei Yonaha (Muay Thai – 122 pounds)

Ad

Ivan Bondarchuk vs. Abdulgadzhi Gaziev (MMA – featherweight)

Rodrigo Marello vs. Denny Sisti (submission grappling – bantamweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.