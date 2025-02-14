ONE Friday Fights 97 full results and recap: Kongsuk dazzles in three-round scrap with Lamnamoonlek

Kongsuk Fairtex gave it his all to return to winning ways and take home a decisive win over Lamnamoonlek Tded99 in the ONE Friday Fights 97 main event on Feb. 14.

Their 138-pound catchweight Muay Thai tussle was all gas and no brakes, which left the fans watching around the world and those inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on the edge of their seats.

Kongsuk's snappy jabs and shots to the lead leg gave him the upper hand over the TDed99 man in the opening stanza. However, his fellow ONE Friday Fights star got the chance to remind the Fairtex Training Center athlete that he wasn't just going to be on the wrong end of the action.

That said, Lamnamoonlek's eagerness to seek the spectacular didn't entirely go to plan in the second round. As the 26-year-old began to get crafty with his hands, Kongsuk Fairtex found a chance to slide in with an overhand that gave him the all-important knockdown.

Round three was contested at a similar pace. Though Lamnamoonlek had his moments, Kongsuk's accuracy and punching power persuaded two of the three judges at ringside to award him the split decision triumph.

Meanwhile, stand-up specialists Dmitry Menshikov, Khunponnoi Sor Sommai, and Tomioka Yusei bagged highlight-reel wins on the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights showcase.

Elsewhere, Francisca Vera and Vero thrilled the Mecca of Muay Thai with an electric atomweight Muay Thai war.

The Chilean may have started slow, but 'Miss Scarface' put the pedal to the metal in rounds number two and three with sharp jabs and non-stop attacks that bagged her a split decision win.

ONE Friday Fights 97 is available via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 97 complete results:

Kongsuk Fairtex defeats Lamnamoonlek Tded99 via split decision (Muay Thai – 138 lbs catchweight)

Dmitry Menshikov defeats Tengnueng Fairtex via KO (punches) at 2:59 of round one (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Kompet Fairtex defeats Theptaksin Sor Sornsing via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 126 lbs catchweight)

Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai defeats Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs catchweight)

Tonglampoon FA Group defeats Mungkorn Boomdeksean via split decision (Muay Thai – 119 lbs catchweight)

Nittikorn JP Power defeats Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 113 lbs catchweight)

Francisca Vera defeats Vero via split decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai defeats Chartmungkorn Chor Hapayak via KO (left hook) at 0:12 of round two (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Junior Fairtex defeats Emily Chong via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Tomioka Yusei defeats Grandprixnoi PK Saenchai via TKO (left hook) at 1:12 of round one (Muay Thai – 129 lbs catchweight)

Jayson Miralpez defeats Ryuya Hatakeyama via KO (ground and pound) at 3:34 of round one (MMA – Strawweight)

