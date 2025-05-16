ONE Friday Fights 108 results and recap: Kongchai's brutal three-piece combo rocks Chokpreecha in round two

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang was at his ferocious best in his strawweight Muay Thai rematch against Chokpreecha PK Saenchai, which served as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 108.

While he cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision win over the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate in November last year, the Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion was up against a much more fearsome opponent in this redo inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16.

Chokpreecha trimmed the distance well and attacked with power and trickery for much of round one. But Kongchai was just as game to fire away with his weapons.

After high-octane action in the first couple of minutes, the 22-year-old started to take charge and closed out the round with a slicing elbow that opened his Thai compatriot.

He continued fighting fire with fire in round two, and his near-perfect timing set him up for a brilliant three-punch combination, which proved to be the match-winning moment that brought an end to the entertaining scrap at just 26 seconds of the frame.

Kongchai's victory took him to 75-15 in his career.

Other "Art of Eight Limbs" wizards who picked up pivotal wins on the latest installment of ONE Friday Fights include Longern Sor Sommai, Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment, Pet Suanluangrodyok, and Tengnueng Fairtex.

In the pair of MMA bouts that kicked off the show, Alexandre Khan emerged victorious in his featherweight tussle against Yovanis Decroz via a second-round arm-triangle choke submission.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Arslangereev needed less than a minute to finish Bismarck Gomes via rear-naked choke in their welterweight tiff inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The full event replay of ONE Friday Fights 108 is available on the promotion's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Check out the complete results of ONE Friday Fights 108 below.

ONE Friday Fights 108 complete results:

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Chokpreecha PK Saenchai via KO (punch combination) at 0:26 of round two (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Longern Sor Sommai defeats Boonchot Sor Boonmeerit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 127 lbs)

Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment defeats Songpayak JP Power via KO (left hand) at 2:28 of round two (Muay Thai – 124 lbs)

Brazil Aekmuangnon defeats Lekkla BS Muaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 126 lbs)

Petnaya Bang Saen Fight Club defeats Mahesuan Aekmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Pet Suanluangrodyok defeats Petnaruang Sor Rungsak via KO (punches) at 1:12 of round two (Muay Thai – 117 lbs)

Tengnueng Fairtex defeats Germain Kpoghomou via KO (left hand) at 1:08 of round two (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Majid Karimi defeats Kaenpitak NhongBangsai via KO (body shot) at 2:19 of round two (Muay Thai – 122 lbs)

Mohammad Ali defeats Nong Oh LaoLaneXang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 132 lbs)

Akito Nakashima defeats Liu Junchao via split decision (Kickboxing – Strawweight)

Alexandre Khan defeats Yovanis Decroz via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:55 of round two (MMA – Featherweight)

Ruslan Arslangereev defeats Bismarck Gomes via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:54 of round one (MMA – Welterweight)

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

