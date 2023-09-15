There was a lot of weight on Alexey Balyko’s shoulders when he stepped inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for his ONE Championship debut on Friday, September 15.

But the Tiger Muay Thai representative chucked those concerns away as he left the iconic venue in Bangkok, Thailand, with the biggest win of his career. Albeit, at the expense of local favorite Yod-IQ PK Saenchai.

Before anything, the Phuket-based striker knew he had to close the distance against the rangier Thai superstar. He did just that, excelling every time he stepped into enemy territory and finding a home for his meathook-like lefts in this ONE Friday Fights 33 headliner.

That onslaught from Alexey Balyko prevented the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate from finding his rhythm. Although he soon settled down, his one-hit strikes barely did anything to slow down what came his way.

Trusting his style, the Russian dynamo stuck to the same game plan when the second frame unfolded. He stayed light on the feet, created angles, and went to town with his mix of punches and an occasional elbow or two.

Unfortunately, that soon walked him into a massive elbow that left him with a cut just above his right eye. It only served as a motivation for him to step up his aggression, though.

Moments after the restart, Balyko got back into stride to score more damage via his volume and power before both men went to their corners to prepare for a final round.

Though Yod-IQ did mix things up, staying light on the feet and attempting to pivot outside of his rival’s weapons, the Tiger Muay Thai athlete’s hands never missed the mark, and it followed the Thai wherever he attacked from.

After three rounds of action, all three judges at ringside handed the debuting martial artist his 21st career win. On the other end, Yod-IQ returns to the drawing board after suffering his first defeat from three outings on the global stage.

ONE Championship returns to the Lumpinee Stadium on September 22 with ONE Friday Fights 34, a card headlined by the epic ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Catch all the action live and for free on ONE’s YouTube channel.

ONE Friday Fights 32 full results

Alexey Balyko defeats Yod-IQ PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 150 lbs)

Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn defeats Apiwat Sor Somnuk via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 129 lbs)

Panthep VK Khaoyai defeats Chalamkhao PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 lbs)

Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon defeats Sakolpat ChotBangsaen via KO (punch-elbow combination) at 1:38 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Abdallah Ondash defeats Palangboon Wor Santai via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Sing Sor Chokmeechai defeats Win Sitjanim via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Yodnumchai Fairtex defeats Chalamkhao Jitmuangnon via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:48 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)

Otop Or Kwanmuang defeats Shingo Shibata via TKO (three knockdowns) at 0:59 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 143 lbs)

Yamin PK Saenchai defeats Zhang Jinhu via KO (left elbow) at 0:23 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Teeyai PK Saenchai defeats Ayad Albadr via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Junior Fairtex defeats Zehra Dogan via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:36 of round two (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Ismail Khan defeats Cho Joon Gun via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:10 of round three (MMA – flyweight)

Rabindra Dhant defeats Torepchi Dongak via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:55 of round three (MMA – flyweight)