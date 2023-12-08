ONE Friday Fights 44 recap: Yod-IQ outsmarts Ilyas Musaev in closely contested Muay Thai duel

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri put his cunningness to good use and eked out a close split decision win over Ilyas Musaev in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 44 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Relying on his unending pace and agility, Yod-IQ relentlessly put pressure on Musaev’s defense for the entire three rounds of their bantamweight Muay Thai matchup.

Although Musaev had some success behind his counters, Yod-IQ’s unstoppable offensive surge earned him the nod from two of the three judges.

Things started slowly between the two strikers and it was only in the second round that both Musaev and Yod-IQ looked for that defining offensive sequence.

Musaev landed a couple of clean shots on the counter-attack, but that proved futile once Yod-IQ pushed the pace and blasted him with a sickening body kick.

Yod-IQ knew he Musaev’s defense began showing its cracks in the third, and he continued to chop down the Russian’s midsection in the final round.

Musaev nearly had a fight-ending shot when he clocked Yod-IQ with a spinning back elbow, but the PK Saenchai fighter countered with two brutal knee strikes in the clinch.

In the end, it was Yod-IQ’s night and his win over Musaev pushed his ONE Friday Fights record to 3-1.

ONE Friday Fights 44 full results and recap

Here are all of the results from the 12-fight card:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri defeats Ilyas Musaev via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Pompet PK Saenchai defeats Rittidet Sor Sommai via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:56 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 pounds)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkamchang defeats Chalarmdam Nayokatasala via KO (body shot) at 2:54 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 119 pounds)

Peemai Por Kobkuea defeats Thanungern FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Ganchai Jitmuangnon defeats Binladin Sangmorakot via KO (right high kick) at 2:24 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 pounds)

Sungprab Lookpichit defeats Petmuangthai TBM Gym via KO (right punch combo) at 2:12 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 pounds)

Avatar PK Saenchai defeats Wang Kaifeng via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Ferzan Cicek defeats Lenny Blasi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Yuly Alves defeats Chellina Chirino via split decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Babar Ali defeats Fritz Blagtan via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang defeats Ilyas Dursun via KO (two-punch combo) at 0:23 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)

Leandro Gomes defeats Milad Hosseini via TKO (punch combo - referee stoppage) at 2:47 of round three (MMA – flyweight)