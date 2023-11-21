ONE Friday Fights 46: Seksan promises to provide another ‘amazing and explosive fight’ vs River Daz

After securing his 200th career Muay Thai win, striking sensation Seksan Or Kwanmuang will look for his eighth-straight victory under the ONE Championship banner next month.

With seven wins under his belt since making his January 2023 debut, the Thai sensation has established himself as one of ONE’s most exciting fighters to watch.

On December 22, ‘The Man Who Yields to No One’ will step back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with Aussie standout River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring, Seksan promised fans another explosive can’t-miss clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

“Fighting on December 22 is a big opportunity for me, if I got that victory it would be an eight-streak win for me,” he said during an in-ring interview at ONE Friday Fights 41. “And I would like to promise everyone that I would do my best. It would be the most entertaining fight. It would be an amazing and explosive fight.”

His win over Karim Bennoui on November 3 was the 200th career victory for the four-time Muay Thai world champion.

Seksan is still less than a year removed from his ONE Championship debut

Most professional fighters compete maybe two or three times per year. The 34-year-old veteran is not that kind of fighter. Making his Muay Thai debut in 2005, he has competed in 286 career fights. That averages out to more than 15 fights per year throughout an 18-year run that shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s crazy to think that a man with that much experience could feel nervous ahead of a fight, but that’s exactly what happened as he marched toward his ONE Championship debut earlier this year.

“Fighting here in ONE Championship has always been my dream,” he added. “And when it was my time to debut here on January 20 this year, it was like a dream come true, I was losing sleep, but I would like to thank Chatri [Sityodtong], my boss, and all my supporters for giving me the opportunity to fight here.”

How long until we see Seksan competing for his first ONE world champion? Perhaps the better question is, who will it be against?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.