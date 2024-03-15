Kiamran Nabati made it two victories from as many outings on the global stage of ONE Championship in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 55.

The Russian striker oozed confidence from start to finish as he saw off stout-hearted Avatar PK Saenchai in a blistering three-round bantamweight Muay Thai scrap inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nabati went all out from the sound of the bell, utilizing his out-of-the-box spinning kicks and power punches to test the Thai's defense early.

Once he had his notes penciled down, the Archangel Michel affiliate continued to up the pace and stay ahead whenever they swapped strikes.

Eager to maintain his lead in the ONE Friday Fights 55 headliner, Nabati shifted a gear up and went low to slow down the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star.

That forced the Thai to be more of a static target as things went in favor of the Russian in the final three minutes. In turn, Nabati went guns blazing and applied the final flourish with a stinging right hand.

After three rounds of war, the 29-year-old picked up the unanimous decision victory to move 20-0 overall and 2-0 at ONE Friday Fights.

ONE Friday Fights 55 full results:

Kiamran Nabati defeats Avatar PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Rittidet Sor Sommai defeats Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai via KO at 1:25 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 133lbs)

Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 defeats Panthep Sor Jor Thongprajin via TKO at 1:00 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 123lbs)

Denphuthai SitJackmuaythai defeats Rhuam Felipe via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit defeats Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang via TKO at 1:57 of round three (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Jompadej Nupranburi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 122lbs)

Stephen Irvine defeats Longern Paesaisi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 127lbs)

Natalia Diachkova defeats Chellina Chirino via KO at 1:44 of round one (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Matheus Pereira defeats Khasan Khaliev via guillotine choke at 3:57 of round three (MMA - lightweight)

Taiki Naito defeats Sherzod Kabutov via unanimous decision (kickboxing - catchweight 136.4lbs)

Ryoto Koshimizu defeats Joker Paesaisi via TKO at 0:54 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 137lbs)

Shoya Ishiguro defeats Toshiyasu Sagae via unanimous decision (submission grappling - bantamweight)