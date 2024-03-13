ONE Friday Fights 55: ONE Championship unveils full card for next Lumpinee showcase on March 15

ONE Friday Fights 55 seems destined to bring the house down when the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asian primetime this March 15.

As always, the promotion’s weekly outing in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, with a rare submission grappling showcase.

In the main event, Avatar PK Saenchai and Kiamran Nabati go toe-to-toe in a bantamweight Muay Thai faceoff that should cap another eventful night for ONE inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

The former is riding high on a four-match win streak, with his latest triumph coming in a third-round KO victory against Antar Kacem at ONE Friday Fights 51 this past February.

His dance partner, Nabati, returns for his second promotional outing with an aim to extend his immaculate 19-0 resume against one of the biggest fighters to emerge from the weekly Lumpinee showcase.

Before those two throw down, three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Panthep VK Khaoyai aims to continue his rich vein of form against Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 in a 122-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

The night’s lone kickboxing battle should be another guaranteed banger. No.3-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Taiki Naito and Sherzod Kabutov aim to bounce back to winning ways and work their way to the top of the charts.

Meanwhile, Brazilian dynamite Matheus Pereira goes up against Russian slugger Khasan Khaliev in lightweight MMA action. In addition, the sole submission grappling contest will feature an all-Japan battle between Shoya Ishiguro and Toshiyasu Sagae at bantamweight.

ONE Friday Fights 55 will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or at watch.onefc.com.

Complete ONE Friday Fights 55 lineup:

Avatar PK Saenchai vs. Kiamran Nabati (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai vs. Rittidet Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 133-pound catchweight)

Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 vs. Panthep VK Khaoyai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Denphuthai SitJackmuaythai vs. Rhuam Felipe (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Jompadej Nupranburi vs. Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Longern Paesaisi vs. Stephen Irvine (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)

Natalia Diachkova vs. Chellina Chirino (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Matheus Pereira vs. Khasan Khaliev (MMA – lightweight)

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Taiki Naito (kickboxing – flyweight)

Joker Paesaisi vs. Ryota Koshimizu (Muay Thai – 137-pound catchweight)

Shoya Ishiguro vs. Toshiyasu Sagae (submission grappling – bantamweight)