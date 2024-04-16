ONE Friday Fights 59: Full lineup confirmed for April 19 bill inside the Lumpinee Stadium

ONE Championship resumes its explosive run of weekly events inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week with ONE Friday Fights 59.

The 12-match fight card is expected to deliver plenty of talking points, thrilling fights, and highlight-reel finishes, after a week off to celebrate the Thai New Year (Songkran).

In the main event of the Asia primetime card, local favorite Yamin PK Saenchai hopes to make the most of his first main event slot against French-Algerian pugilist Joachim Ouraghi.

Both strikers head into their ONE Friday Fights 59 showdown on the back of highlight-reel wins.

The 28-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate saw off a spirited Zhang Jinhu in the third stanza with piercing elbows at ONE Friday Fights 33. Meanwhile, Ouraghi put Gingsanglek Tor Laksong to sleep at 1:49 of the second frame this past January.

In the co-main event of ONE Championship's latest show inside the Thai capital, former multi-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai aims to make it back-to-back highlight-reel finishes against debuting superstar Petnamngam PK Saenchai in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair.

Another interesting Muay Thai contest on the card will see Luapong Kaewsamrit share the ring with Yodkitti FiatPathum in strawweight action. Elsewhere, Rambong Sor Therapat returns for his seventh ONE Friday Fights matchup against Petphupa Aekpujean.

ONE Friday Fights 59 full card:

Yamin PK Saenchai vs Joachim Ouraghi (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs Petnamngam PK Saenchai (Muay Thai -130 pounds)

Rambong Sor Therapat vs Petphupa Aekpujean (Muay Thai -128 pounds)

Kaimookkhao Tor Rangmart vs Petparuehat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (Muay Thai - 121 pounds)

Pettasuea Seeopal vs Prom Yor Andaman (Muay Thai -118 pounds)

Luapong Kaewsamrit vs Yodkitti FiatPathum (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Siwakorn PK Saenchai vs Shakhriyor Jurayev (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Copter Sor Sommai vs Takuma Ota (Muay Thai - 126 pounds)

Petsimok PK Saenchai vs Yuki Kasahara (Muay Thai - 132 pounds)

Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs Ikko Ota (Muay Thai - 122 pounds)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs Zaiundin Suleimanov (MMA - strawweight)

Oh Su Hwan vs Kazumichi Murai (MMA - featherweight)

