ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai deconstructs Jonathan Di Bella's strengths ahead of Lumpinee showdown on June 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is prepared for an all-out war when he faces Jonathan Di Bella in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and undefeated Canadian-Italian phenom squares off for the division's vacant kickboxing world title at a sold-out Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 28.

Trending

Given that the change of ruleset is something that could favor his opposite number, the 29-year-old athlete has gone above and beyond to ensure he comes out on top in this encounter.

Apart from familiarizing himself with a more kickboxing-heavy style, the lifelong martial artist has also done the necessary to assess what his foe does best.

In an interview with the promotion, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative broke down Di Bella's strengths, saying:

"Jonathan's style is fast and agile. His strength is his combination punching."

Find out who comes out on top by tuning in to ONE Friday Fights 68, which goes down this Friday, June 28.

The promotion's latest offering inside the Mecca of Muay Thai is available via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai confident he will become a two-sport king at ONE Friday Fights 68

There is plenty on the line for both warriors when they lock horns inside the Thai capital in a matter of days.

For the Team Di Bella Kickboxing superstar, nothing fuels his desire more than claiming the gold he lost after failing hydration at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Meanwhile, on Prajanchai's end, the Thai superstar is all fired up to accomplish two-sport glory and join an elite list of warriors who have tasted success in more than one discipline on the global stage.

Though achieving that dream won't be easy, the ONE world champion appears to fancy his chances inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In the same interview, Prajanchai added:

"I can't predict anything, but you guys can expect to see two belts on my shoulders."