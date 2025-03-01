ONE Friday Fights 98 results and recap: Chartpayak outguns Kongchai, extends promotional run to 6-0

Chartpayak Saksatoon stayed perfect in the promotion with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over tough-as-nails Kongchai Chanaidonmueang in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 98.

Ad

However, the 26-year-old had to deal with heavy onslaught from his Thai counterpart in the opening round, as Kongchai easily advanced and connected when it mattered.

But a tactical switch from Chartpayak in the second round swung the tie in his favor. The Kiatpetch martial artist punished his opposite number behind looping punches and kicks while battering him down in the clinch with knees.

He brought the same fire into the final round, going into the pocket behind accurate jabs and straights. But Kongchai refused to back down and traded punch-for-punch in the final minute of the frame.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sadly, his late aggression failed to impress any of the judges at ringside, who unanimously agreed to hand Chartpayak the victory at ONE Friday Fights 98.

With the win, the Kiatpetch athlete moved to 6-0 in the promotion and 67-15 overall.

While the headline attraction delivered a nine-minute striking clinic, four Muay Thai stars capped their nights out in highlight-reel fashion, including Nong Oh LaoLaneXang, Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai, Nongbia LaoLaneXang, and Issei Yonaha.

Ad

Ad

Last but not least, the pair of MMA contests that opened the promotion's latest card inside the Mecca of Muay Thai delivered a pair of sublime finishes.

Avazbek Kholmirzaev bagged his fifth finish from six appearances in ONE Friday Fights with a first-round guillotine choke win against Bolat Zamanbekov in their 128-pound tie.

British debutant Connor Tymon, meanwhile, flipped the script to finish Indian upstart Sumit Bhyan with a devastating left hook at 46 seconds into the second round of their lightweight matchup.

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 98 is available via replay on ONE Championship's official Youtube Channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

ONE Friday Fights 98 complete results:

Chartpayak Saksatoon defeats Kongchai Chanaidonmueang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Antar Kacem defeats Krisana Daodenmuaythai via split decision (Muay Thai – 142 lbs catchweight)

Sonrak Fairtex defeats Joachim Ouraghi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit defeats Teeyai PK Saenchai via split decision (Muay Thai – 119 lbs catchweight)

Ad

Nong Oh LaoLaneXang defeats Khundet PK Saenchai via KO (Right hand-kick combo) at 0:24 of round two (Muay Thai – 132 lbs catchweight)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai defeats Gusjung Fairtex via KO (right hand) at 1:07 of round three (Muay Thai – 106 lbs catchweight)

Asadula Imangazaliev defeats Mohamed Taoufyq via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Nongbia LaoLaneXang defeats Marvin Dittrich via KO (right hand) at 0:53 of round one (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Seksan Fairtex defeats Zhang Jinhu via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Ad

Ad

Issei Yonaha defeats Lu Yifu via KO (left hand) at 2:41 of round two (Muay Thai – 122 lbs catchweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Bolat Zamanbekov via submission (guillotine) at 1:31 of round one (MMA – 128 lbs catchweight)

Connor Tymon defeats Sumit Bhyan via TKO (left hook) at 0:46 of round two (MMA – Lightweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.