ONE Friday Fights 99 results and recap: Yod-IQ towers above Petru Morari for sixth successive triumph

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri delivered another strong performance against Petru Morari to bag a unanimous decision win and extend his winning ways in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 99 on Friday, March 7.

Ad

The 22-year-old fighter, a teammate of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, got things off to a slow start but held nothing back in the second stanza of their bantamweight Muay Thai tussle.

Yod-IQ diced and sliced Morari with vicious elbows before adding more misery with his speedy combinations. That onslaught continued as the third stanza of their ONE Friday Fights 99 headline attraction unfolded inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

He kept his foe guessing inside the pocket, and when he found the chance to connect, the Thai slugger made the most of his opportunity to rip through Morari's guard with his boxing and trademark elbows.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With the win, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym competitor earned his eighth promotional win and extended his current winning streak to 6-0 in ONE Championship.

Ad

Before Yod-IQ's striking clinic on the promotion's latest installment of ONE Friday Fights, Lamsing Sor Dechapan returned to winning ways by knocking down Ngaopayak Adsanpatong thrice in the second round.

Earlier on at ONE Friday Fights 99, striking upstarts Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut and Haruyuki Tanitsu wrapped up their contests in highlight-reel fashion.

The Thai got his promotional tenure off to a positive note with a head kick knockout of compatriot Changthong M U Den, while the 21-year-old Japanese powerhouse bagged his third straight finish against Myanmar dynamo Thet Paing Aung.

Ad

Ad

In middleweight MMA action, Russian debutant Ivan Gnizditskiy finished American talent Kevin Church by a first-round TKO.

ONE Friday Fights 99 will be available via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

The world's largest martial arts organization returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai in under eight hours for ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video.

ONE Friday Fights 99 complete results:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri defeats Petru Morari via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Ad

Lamsing Sor Dechapan defeats Ngaopayak Adsanpatong via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 1:34 of round two

Sirichok Sor Sommai defeats Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym via split decision (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut defeats Changthong M U Den via KO (head kick) at 0:24 of round three (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Chathai Bang Saen Fight Club defeats Petmuangthai Sor Naruemon via split decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Tangtang Suansunandhagym defeats Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)

Ad

Worapon Sor Dechapan defeats Soner Sen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight

Petpattaya Silkmuaythai defeats Ikko Ota via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Haruyuki Tanitsu defeats Thet Paing Aung via KO (punches) at 2:27 of round two (Muay Thai – 117-pound catchweight)

Stella Hemetsberger defeats Anna Lia Moretti via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – Strawweight)

Ivan Gnizditskiy defeats Kevin Church via TKO (punches/referee stoppage) at 2:46 of round one (MMA – Middleweight)

Oliver Axelsson defeats Antonio Mammarella via unanimous decision (MMA – Lightweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.