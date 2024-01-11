ONE Friday Fights standout Suablack excited to showcase his power in U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE Friday Fights product Suablack Tor Pran49 is excited to showcase his skills to a wider audience at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand. The event marks ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime event for the year.

The 27-year-old Tor Pran49 affiliate is to mix it up with Irish striker Stefan Korodi in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash at the event, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing stadium and airing in U.S. primetime for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the contest, Suablack is looking to build on the immense momentum he has generated off four impressive KO wins in the ONE Friday Fights series last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the rising Thai star shared his thoughts on competing at a U.S. primetime event, saying:

“I’m really happy. I was always hunting for the ONE contract [to fight in U.S. primetime], and I succeeded in my last fight. I’m so excited for my first fight [on Prime Video] on January 12.”

Suablack’s most recent win was over Craig Coakley of Ireland, who he knocked out in the opening round of their showdown in December.

Seeking to put a halt to his streak is Korodi, 29, who is making his promotional debut and fighting out of Dublin Combat Academy and PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

ONE Fight Night 18 to feature top-notch MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai matches

ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video is headlined by the featherweight MMA showdown between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek, who are both gunning for a bounce-back win after absorbing tough losses in the previous fights.

Also fighting in MMA are bantamweights Kwon Won Il (South Korea) and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (Mongolia); Artem Belakh (Russia) and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (Mongolia); and Mark Abelardo (New Zealand/Philippines) and Ibragim Dauev (Russia). South Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won, meanwhile, collides with Dutch-American fighter Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif.

In kickboxing, light heavyweight Beybulat Isaev of Russia goes up against Romanian counterpart Yuri Farcas at ONE Fight Night 18.

ONE Friday Fights standout Suablack Tor Pran49, meanwhile, leads the Muay Thai matches, taking on Irish striker Stefan Koordi in a bantamweight match. Thai lightweight Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong battles Shakir Al-Tekreeti of Iraq while British striker Liam Nolan clashes with Russian Ali Aliev.