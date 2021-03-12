'One of the greatest combat sports fighters' - Logan Paul gives his opinion on Israel Adesanya's first-ever loss at UFC 259

Despite Israel Adesanya suffering his first loss at UFC 259, Logan Paul believes that The Last Stylebender is still one of the greatest combat sports fighters of this generation.

At the recently concluded UFC pay-per-view, Jan Blachowicz successfully retained the UFC light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya. The reigning UFC middleweight champion was hoping to add another title to his collection and become the UFC's latest double champion.

But Adesanya failed to win the title held by Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut.

During the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul briefly provided his thoughts on Adesanya's last fight. The YouTuber turned Pro Boxer noted that it is a privilege and treat to watch The Last Stylebender compete.

However, Paul acknowledged that Adesanya went up against Blachowicz's legendary Polish power this time around, which is extremely difficult to best.

"Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest combat sports fighters of the generation, it's always a privilege, a treat to watch him and it was. But, the guy he was going up against, Blachowicz, Polish power. He holds the entire power of Poland in his right hand, he can move it couple of inches and there's thousands of pounds of pressure."

With his first loss now in the rearview, Israel Adesanya is set to make his return to the middleweight division. For years, Adesanya has dominated the UFC's 185-pound division.

With wins over Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero, The Last Stylebender will now aim to add a few more names to his list of victories.

Who could Israel Adesanya face in his next UFC fight?

Israel Adesanya recently made it known that he is rooting for Darren Till to win against Marvin Vettori in their upcoming fight. The current UFC middleweight champion has claimed he wants to test his skills against Till, who he considers one of the best strikers in the division.

The Gorilla will be fighting Vettori on the 10th of April when the UFC returns to the ABC Network. Other potential title contenders include the likes of Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson, who will fight each other in a few weeks' time.

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face off against Paulo Costa to the Octagon on April 17th. And the winner of that fight could go on to challenge Adesanya in a potential rematch.