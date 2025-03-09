"One of the greatest KOs in UFC history" - Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder, and others in shock as Mauricio Ruffy beats King Green with "death touch" move

Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder, and several other MMA personalities took to social media to share their reactions following Mauricio Ruffy's impressive knockout win against King Green at UFC 313. Everyone was ecstatic as they lauded Ruffy for his performance.

Ad

Ruffy, known for his flashy moves, took on Green in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 313, which is currently taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian is currently 3-0 in the UFC after making a successful debut in the promotion last year. Meanwhile, Green is now 3-2 in his last five MMA outings. The UFC veteran entered the contest on the back of a disappointing opening-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 last year.

Ad

Trending

Green's run of bad luck continued when Ruffy landed a spectacular, quick spinning wheel kick that left the 38-year-old crashing to the canvas in the first round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the finish below (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Ruffy's incredible finish, Helwani took to X and expressed his admiration, writing:

''HOLLLLLLLY. Mauricio Ruffy with a KO of the year contender. A spinning wheel kick against King Green. Wow. What can’t these Fighting Nerds do?!?''

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote:

''That’s why you keep your hands up when you’re locked in a cage with another man that’s trying to take your head off #UFC313''

Ad

In another X post, the MMA journalist wrote:

''That is Edson Barboza x Terry Etim esque. One of the greatest KOs in UFC history. Wow.''

Felder wrote:

''OMG!!!!!! #fightingnerds''

UFC bantamweight Aiemann Zahab wrote:

''Ruffy has the death touch. Incredible''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of MMA figures' reaction to Mauricio Ruffy's win at UFC 313

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.