  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • "One of the greatest KOs in UFC history" - Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder, and others in shock as Mauricio Ruffy beats King Green with "death touch" move

"One of the greatest KOs in UFC history" - Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder, and others in shock as Mauricio Ruffy beats King Green with "death touch" move

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 09, 2025 05:10 GMT
MMA communtiy reacts to Mauricio Ruffy
MMA communtiy reacts to Mauricio Ruffy's (right) win against King Green (left) at UFC 313. [Image courtesy: @jedigoodman on X]

Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder, and several other MMA personalities took to social media to share their reactions following Mauricio Ruffy's impressive knockout win against King Green at UFC 313. Everyone was ecstatic as they lauded Ruffy for his performance.

Ad

Ruffy, known for his flashy moves, took on Green in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 313, which is currently taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian is currently 3-0 in the UFC after making a successful debut in the promotion last year. Meanwhile, Green is now 3-2 in his last five MMA outings. The UFC veteran entered the contest on the back of a disappointing opening-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Green's run of bad luck continued when Ruffy landed a spectacular, quick spinning wheel kick that left the 38-year-old crashing to the canvas in the first round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the finish below (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

Ad

Following Ruffy's incredible finish, Helwani took to X and expressed his admiration, writing:

''HOLLLLLLLY. Mauricio Ruffy with a KO of the year contender. A spinning wheel kick against King Green. Wow. What can’t these Fighting Nerds do?!?''

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote:

''That’s why you keep your hands up when you’re locked in a cage with another man that’s trying to take your head off #UFC313''
Ad

In another X post, the MMA journalist wrote:

''That is Edson Barboza x Terry Etim esque. One of the greatest KOs in UFC history. Wow.''

Felder wrote:

''OMG!!!!!! #fightingnerds''

UFC bantamweight Aiemann Zahab wrote:

''Ruffy has the death touch. Incredible''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of MMA figures&#039; reaction to Mauricio Ruffy&#039;s win at UFC 313
Screenshots of MMA figures' reaction to Mauricio Ruffy's win at UFC 313

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी