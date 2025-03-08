UFC 313: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy: Live round-by-round updates

Octagon veteran King Green and rising Brazilian talent Mauricio Ruffy kick off Saturday’s main card action in the lightweight division at UFC 313.

Ad

Green has competed in 50 professional fights since he made his debut in January 2008. He aims to bounce back from his first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

He entered the Pimblett fight carrying the momentum of a strong performance against Jim Miller at UFC 300. With his well-rounded game and vast experience, Green presents a crucial test for Ruffy.

Ruffy, representing the popular Fighting Nerds team, has had an impressive start to his UFC career. The DWCS (Dana White Contender Series) Class of ’23 graduate made an immediate impact by finishing Jamie Mullarkey in his debut. He went on to secure a hard-fought victory over James Llontop at UFC 309.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With Green’s durability and experience colliding with Ruffy’s youthful energy and dynamic skill set, this fight is expected to deliver fireworks.

UFC 313 takes place on Saturday, March 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will stream live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, the featured prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and the early prelims will be available to stream on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy contest:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.