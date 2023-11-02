'One guy's there to lose, one guy's there to win' - Tom Aspinall shares concerns for the state of boxing and compares it to MMA

Tom Aspinall, who holds a professional boxing record of 1-0 and has formerly helped Tyson Fury in training camps, recently shared his concern for the state of the 'sweet science'.

Aspinall's comments come in the wake of Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, a much-hyped crossover clash that took place in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

According to the UFC heavyweight title contender, the boxing "business model" is not conducive to putting on competitive matches, a stark contrast to the sport of MMA.

Tom Aspinall referenced his recently announced short-notice interim title fight against Sergei Pavlovich, set as the co-main event of UFC 295 next weekend, as the type of fight that boxing cannot seem to schedule.

During a recent interview with BBTV Boxing, he said this:

"I hate the business model of boxing. Take me and Pavlovich, No.2 against No.4 on two weeks' notice, that would never in million years [happen in boxing]... I don't like the way people are going 20 fights without actually having a fight... Fighting these journeymen, I think it's dangerous... The drug testing, the uneven matching [of fighters]..." [1:50-2:25]

Tom Aspinall continued:

"I'd like to see a 10-0 guy fight a 12-1 guy or a 7-2 guy. Not 10-0 against 2-15, I don't like that... Most of the time one guy's there pretty much to lose and one guy's there to win." [3:23-4:15]

Watch the video below:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall predicted by former UFC champion

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall are set to face off in the co-main event of UFC 295 next weekend for the interim heavyweight title.

The pair will do battle on two weeks' notice following Jon Jones' withdrawal from next week's pay-per-view due to injury. Jones was scheduled to take on Stipe Miocic in an historic battle but suffered a torn pectoral tendon during training last weekend, forcing him out.

The matchmakers scrambled to replace the PPV headliner, and chose to promote the original co-main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title to the main event.

Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will now clash in the co-main event, and UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Michael Bisping recently shared his prediction for their clash. He said this:

"I think he takes it. Round 1. Big fan of Sergei as well though."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet