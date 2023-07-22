"One of the healthiest drops" - Paul Craig's move down to middleweight gives 'Bearjew's fans a new wave of confidence

Paul Craig's division shift from light heavyweight to middleweight has made his fans excited. The Mac Life's Oscar Willis shared Craig's new avatar online, leaving his fans in awe.

"Here's a picture of Paul Craig at his last 205 weigh-in and today's 186 weigh-in. It's got a different angle and lighting so is completely useless as a comparison, but it's here."

Check out his tweet below:

Oscar Willis @oscarswillis Here's a picture of Paul Craig at his last 205 weigh-in and today's 186 weigh-in. It's got a different angle and lighting so is completely useless as a comparison, but it's here. pic.twitter.com/tyHo6ZMHVM

A fan appreciated Paul Craig's weight drop and wrote:

"Looks like one of the healthiest drops in weight class I can remember."

A fan reacting to Craig's new pictures

Another fan was completely in awe of Craig and wrote:

"So In the photo on the left he looks beautiful but in the photo to the right he also looks beautiful."

Fan reaction to Craig's switch to middleweight

This fan felt that he looked better with his new physique, opining:

"Am I crazy at saying that he looks better at 185."

A fan reacting to Craig's pictures

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Craig's weight drop

Paul Craig looks forward to exploring new possibilities in the middleweight division

After shedding 20 odd pounds, former UFC light heavyweight competitor Paul Craig will make his debut as a middleweight at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura at the O2 Arena in London.

Craig was considered one of the top light heavyweight fighters due to a 5-0-1 run. It also included a swift knockout win over former lightweight heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 263.

However, his streak was ended by Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 208. 'Bearjew' is coming into this bout, with successive losses in light heavyweight to Johnny Walker and Jed Hue. He will now try to dominate his new division by trying to secure a win against Andre Muniz and return to winning ways.

Here's what Paul Craig ahead of UFC Fight Night 224:

"I believe the cut to middleweight is more suited to my style, as well as my frame. I was always a middleweight pretending to be a light heavyweight, and I wasn’t sure if it was achievable to get to middleweight. Then dealing with the UFC (Performance Institute), it’s made it more achievable.

"So now that I’m moved down, I believe that it’s going to be a lot more opportunities for me, and especially as you’re seeing with these two losses, I’m looking to get that victory back.”

Watch the video below (0:51):