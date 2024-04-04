ONE heavyweight star Ben Tynan says he'll be 'one of the biggest names' on the global stage by the end of 2024

It's the best time to buy a few stocks of ONE heavyweight contender Ben Tynan, as he promises to make his value a great swing at the end of the calendar year.

Tynan revealed this during his interview with ONE Championship ahead of his heavyweight MMA clash with Duke Didier on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Vanilla Thunder' explained that fans might still not recognize his name right now, but he plans to make them remember his name as the months progress by winning all of his fights under the promotion.

The 30-year-old Canadian said:

"Oh yeah, no, this is just the start, baby. If I were to say anything to the fans, it's to get on board the vanilla thunderstorm because this is literally just the beginning of something really big. I may not have the recognition or the hype that these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this year, I will be one of the biggest names in this company."

Ben Tynan is coming off a successful promotion debut in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, where he scored a massive third-round submission victory against Kang Ji Won to announce his arrival in the weight class.

This incredible performance warranted an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ben Tynan wants to extend his win streak to two against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

Following his dream debut in ONE Championship, Ben Tynan looks to add 'The Duke of Canberra' to his hit list and collect his second victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Both Tynan and Didier have a similar fighting approach, being grappling-based fighters. The former was a former NCAA Division 1 wrestler, while the latter is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

