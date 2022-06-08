“I get to enjoy what I’m doing” - Jenelyn Olsim is grateful for opportunities to travel because of her martial arts career 

Jenelyn Olsim loves to travel and her career in martial arts has allowed her to explore new places in the Philippines and other countries.

'The Graceful' not only represents the Philippines on the global stage of ONE Championship, but also carries her flag and country in other disciplines of martial arts as well. Most recently, she won a bronze medal in Vovinam at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Olsim said she is grateful to be able to see new places doing something she loves:

“It’s a great feeling because my career goes hand in hand with what I truly love to do. My career is fighting, and through fighting, I get to go to places where I need to compete. It’s like I’m not only working, I get to enjoy what I’m doing. It’s an amazing experience, exploring and seeing new places. Even here in the Philippines, I enjoy driving and seeing new stuff."

When she’s not fighting or training, Olsim can be seen at the beach, lounging on the sand or surfing on the waves. The 25-year-old shared that her passion for martial arts is only matched by her love of beaches and traveling:

“I love going to the beaches. One of the best places I’ve been to is in Patar Beach in Pangasinan. I also love going to the surfing capital of the north [La Union], I enjoy surfing as well. It’s a great feeling - being able to do what you want to do without worries."

Jenelyn Olsim gets back in the win column at ONE 158

Jenelyn Olsim resumed her climb into contention in the ONE women’s atomweight division last Friday, defeating Brazilian dynamo Julie Mezabarba.

‘The Graceful’ showcased an immense array of weapons against Mezabarba, combining her strikes with well-timed takedowns to prevent her foe from gaining a rhythm in their match. It was a tough contest that went down to the wire, with judges awarding the razor-thin decision to Olsim.

The ONE women's atomweight division is one of the most stacked rosters in the promotion. It will only get tougher, especially with ONE Championship's ever-growing collection of talents. While it will be a steep climb to the upper echelon of the division, Olsim's win is a positive step in the right direction for her career.

