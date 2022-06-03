"Both these ladies looked spectacular" - Jenelyn Olsim takes split decision against Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158

Jenelyn Olsim and Julie Mezabarba fought at ONE 158 for a place in the competitive women's atomweight division. 'The Graceful' Olsim and Brazil's Mezabarba were fighting hard to get back in the win column.

The close split decision victory was given to Jenelyn Olsim. It was a competitive fight in which the Filipino was attempting takedowns, often earning top control, and Brazil's Mezabarba would attempt submissions off her back. Often, the two traded combination strikes on the feet.

Commentator Mitch Chilson said of the fight:

"Both these ladies looked spectacular. Interesting. Good fight between two tough, tough, atomweights."

At the end of the bout, the judges took a long time to put their scores together. Two of the three selected 'The Graceful' Olsim as their overall winner, making her the winner by way of split decision.

With this victory, Jenelyn Olsim potentially moves closer to earning a place in the top five of women's atomweight.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship picks up a close split-decision win over Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158!



Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba - Play-by-play

Early in round one, the two atomweight fighters exchanged hooks and jabs against each other. Team Lakay's Olsim shot for a takedown, and Mezabarba snatched on a guillotine against the cage. The Filipino fighter stayed in guard to defend the choke and returned to her feet.

The two fighters then traded strikes until Olsim shot for a takedown. She landed some ground and pound while Mezabarba attempted two submissions to close out the round.

As round two kicked off, Mezabarba was chased by her opponent, and the Brazilian looked to counter, landing a solid superman punch. With her back against the cage, Mezabarba once again attempted a guillotine choke to defend a takedown and wall-walked back to her feet.

Jenelyn Olsim immediately shot for another takedown, which was defended by the Brazilian Mezabarba. The two traded combinations and Mezabarba landed well with a hard elbow and spinning back-fist after clinching before defending another takedown attempt. In the last minute of round two, Mezabarba landed the harder and better strikes.

Mezabarba landed better in round three and gave a hard knee to defend a takedown attempt. However, Olsim still succeeded and got the takedown. Mezabarba wall-walked back to her feet and landed hard shots during the scramble and clinch, including two elbows.

ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello, impressed by the work from Mezabarba, said:

"Chance for the elbow, there it is for Mezabarba, and another one! Muay Thai from the Brazilian!"

Near the end of the fight, Julie Mezabarba threw strikes to try to finish the fight, and her opponent tried a takedown which was defended. Mezabarba threw a series of hooks to close out the fight.

Her Team Lakay training partner Eduard Folayang congratulated Jenelyn Olsim on Twitter for the victory. He said:

"Split decision but for me its UD. Congratulations anyway to our comrade."

