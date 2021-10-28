Dustin Joynson wants KO victory in debut match against Kirill Grishenko at ONE: NextGen

ONE: NextGen may have shaken up their fight card but it doesn't fall short when it comes to highly anticipated action. Among the fights is Dustin Joynson's debut under the ONE Championship banner. He'll take on Kirill Grishenko in the heavyweight division.

The Canadian has been itching to compete in the promotion and will bring his undefeated 6-0 record with him. However, Joynson doesn't feel pressured to keep an unblemished record under the bright lights inside the ONE circle.

Joynson acknowledges that Grishenko is a fighter with a good ground game. However, the 36-year-old sees himself as a quicker athlete and aims to use that to his advantage. He is looking to start his ONE Championship career by adding another knockout to his highlight reel. Speaking to the media, Joynson said:

"He looks like a strong guy and he’s got a wrestling background so it’s always something to watch out for. I feel like I'm more athletic. The way I move, my agility, I’m fast for a heavyweight. I see myself winning anyway possible. If I see anything I’ll take it… Everyone loves a knockout. So it’ll be a knockout. Highlight reel!"

Prior to joining the ONE Championship roster, Joynson fought in multiple MMA organizations. Among those are the Cage Fury Fighting Championships, Havoc FC and Hard Knocks. Having made it to the big leagues, he doesn't feel any pressure to keep the 0 on his record.

"Now that we’re on a bigger show, I feel that there’s less pressure on me to try to keep that record going to make it to a big show."

Grishenko's impressive ONE debut

Joyson's opponent is certainly no pushover. Grishenko also owns an undefeated record. This will be the Belarusian's second fight in ONE Championship. He impressed on debut by securing a second-round TKO victory over Oumar Kane.

Grishenko previously fought for the New Fighting Generation and the Belarusian Championship, with all of his matches ending in the first round.

The fight between Grishenko and Joynson will feature in the double main event at ONE: NextGen. The event also features the semi-finals of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. Jenelyn Olsim will step in as a replacement fighter for Itsuki Hirata and will go up against Ritu Phogat. Stamp Fairtex, meanwhile, will take on Brazilian Julie Mezabarba.

