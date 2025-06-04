"One of a kind fighter" - Fans laud Jaosuayai's unique scientific fighting style ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 headliner vs. Nakrob

Before Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi steps into the spotlight for his highly anticipated U.S. primetime debut on Friday, June 6, ONE Championship has taken a moment to showcase the rising Thai star's impressive journey so far.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently dropped a highlight reel of Joasuayai's standout performances through the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series, capturing all seven of his dynamic victories and underlining why he's considered one of Thailand's brightest Muay Thai prospects.

It's safe to assume that fans were blown away by the 23-year-old's body of work so far:

One win, in particular, has resonated with fans and pundits alike. This was when he authored an emphatic knockout of Denis Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 this past March.

Competing in front of a lively crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jaosuayai delivered a statement performance that turned heads across the combat sports scene.

Fully prepared for Puric's trademark aggression, Jaosuayai started strong, firing off sharp high kicks and clean punching combinations to take control from the opening bell.

In round two, Jaosuayai continued to dictate the pace. He tapped 'The Bosnian Menace' against the ropes and unleashed a furious flurry of punches that sent the grizzled veteran to the canvas.

Although Puric beat the count, Joasuayai didn't let him off the hook. Moments later, he landed a picture-perfect teep kick to the body to score the knockout.

This electrifying finish earned Joasuayai a lucrative $100,000 contract with ONE.

Jaosuayai steps up in competition at ONE Fight Night 32

Now, with a major promotional push behind him, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is set for the biggest challenge yet as he makes his maiden appearance on the main roster at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday.

There, he'll square off against No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex in a three-round clash at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

