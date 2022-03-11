Thanh Le and Garry Tonon exchange predictions at ONE: Lights Out ceremonial weigh-ins

The main event of ONE: Lights Out will see two finishers in Thanh Le and Garry Tonon battle it out for the ONE featherweight world title. Both men appeared ready to go after making weight and passing their hydration tests.

During the ceremonial weigh-ins, the pair looked confident in securing victory, with Tonon saying it will be difficult for Le to catch him.

“In jiu-jitsu, sometimes they call me the slippery salmon. I’m pretty tough to get a hold of, I’m pretty tough to catch. So I think he’s [Le] gonna have a tough time getting a hold of me with his fists. Thanh Le leaves missing one of his limbs.”

Meanwhile, Le liked the ‘confidence and spryness’ displayed by his challenger and shared his own version of how events will transpire tomorrow night.

“Obviously, I think it’s gonna go the other side of the coin, and I think he’ll be asleep at the end of this. I’m as prepared as I have ever been for any aspect in that ring, and if and when it gets [on the ground] I think he’ll be in for a good surprise. But before we get there I’m gonna have a little something waiting for him. I think we go fourth round, right leg, knockout.”

Bibiano Fernandes comes in heavy during initial weigh-in for his showdown with John Lineker at ONE: Lights Out

The co-main event of ONE: Lights Out hit a bit of a snag as Bibiano Fernandes failed his pre-fight hydration test and went two pounds over the weight limit for his match with John Lineker.

ONE Championship employs stringent tests to ensure that athletes are well hydrated when they compete and must maintain a hydration value less than or equal to 1.0250 in two pre-fight tests. According to the South China Morning Post, Fernandes went over that limit at 1.0292.

Lead card opener Milagros Lopez also failed the hydration test for her ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing bout against Lin Heqin.

Meanwhile, several athletes also encountered weight issues. Debuting South Korean Muay Thai competitor Kim Kyung Lock went over the 174-pound catchweight limit for his showdown with Liam Nolan. Flyweight Chan Rothana also came in about six pounds heavier than the 135-pound weight limit for his bout against Eko Roni Saputra.

All athletes have until noon of fight day to make weight and pass the hydration tests for ONE Championship. Should Fernandes still fail to make weight, his match against Lineker may be renegotiated as a catchweight bout or the match could be canceled outright.

Look for Fernandes to pull out all possible stops to give the fans a show at ONE: Lights Out.

