ONE Championship: Marat Grigorian eyes title shot against Superbon

ONE: First Strike delivered on their promise to bring in-ring fireworks. The biggest of all was Superbon Banchamek knocking out Giorgio Petrosyan in the main event.

Seeing his fellow Armenian fighter lose to Superbon was a shock to Marat Grigorian, who won his bout on the same fight card. At the post-fight press conference, he said he would love to fight Superbon for the title soon.

"I’m a little bit shocked because of Giorgio and I haven’t seen that fight, how it happened. But I’m supportive of my Armenian brother because he’s also Armenian and I really wanted him to win this belt but this happened. It’s a sport, it’s a fight, everything can happen. Congratulations to Superbon and what can I say, I’m coming for that belt."

A devastating high kick to the chin from Superbon caused Petrosyan to fall to the ground with a broken jaw that needed surgery afterward. On the other hand, Marat prevailed over kickboxing legend Andy Souwer with a knockout. He moved on to the semi-finals against Belarusian fighter Chingiz Allazov.

If Marat beats Allazov, he still has to pick up another win to face Superbon, either against Sitthichai or Davit Kiria in the ONE kickboxing featherweight Grand Prix finals.

Marat Grigorian looks to beat Superbon again, this time in ONE Championship

Fighting Superbon is not new for Marat Grigorian. The two kickboxers locked horns in KunLun Fight 69 in February 2018. That bout lasted only 29 seconds, with Marat knocking out Superbon with a punch in the first round.

To earn another fight with Superbon, Marat will now have to go through the Grand Prix. Marat thinks a potential fight with the champion will be closely contested and assures that he will look to provide "fireworks."

"It would be a good fight, I think. I’m still going [after] for the fireworks as always. If I come to fight, there is always blood on the floor so there’s nothing to say," said Marat about their possible rematch at ONE Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship After his UPSET KO of Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon wants a rematch with Marat Grigorian! 🔥 Is that the fight you want to see? 👀 @MaratGrigorian After his UPSET KO of Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon wants a rematch with Marat Grigorian! 🔥 Is that the fight you want to see? 👀 @MaratGrigorian #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/fh7aew18ja

Superbon wants to fight Marat as well, as he feels that there is still unfinished business. The newly crowned champion promises that he will not be knocked out again. He also claims that he's a different fighter from when they last matched.

