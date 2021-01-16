"One mistake is all it takes!" - Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor's 60-second KO prediction

We have often seen how one shot is all it takes for Conor McGregor to put his opponents to sleep but Dustin Poirier has warned the Irishman that 'one mistake is all it takes' for the roles to get reversed.

Ahead of their upcoming rematch at UFC 257, McGregor predicted he will knockout Poirier within 60 seconds of the first round and now The Diamond has responded. In a recent interview with Tobin and Leroy, Dustin Poirier claimed that even though he doesn't like making predictions, he thinks he can finish the Irishman when they clash at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Dustin Poirier said that he is absolutely ready to step inside the octagon and run it back with the former two-division UFC champion. He said he can only imagine himself winning the rematch against McGregor. The 31-year-old Louisiana native is confident in his skillset and firmly believes that he is ready to take advantage of whatever opportunity is presented to him during the fight.

"I imagine winning [the fight]. I don't like making predictions but whatever I could make happen, whatever opens up, I'd take advantage of it. I'm very confident in my skillset and I know I can finish him. One mistake is all it takes."

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor faced each other for the first time back in 2014 at UFC 178. Ahead of the fight, McGregor had predicted a first-round KO finish in his favor and left the world in awe when he made it come true inside two minutes of the opening round.

Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch to have the lightweight title on the line?

Six years later, McGregor and Poirier are set to renew their rivalry in a high stakes rematch at UFC 257. The winner of the Poirier-McGregor rematch will likely go on to fight for the title next. However, the latest developments indicate that their fight might still have the title on the line.

UFC president Dana White has announced that he has met with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and will announce the latter's decision to come back or stay retired, live on ABC network before the commencement of the main card for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar.

Advertisement

Met with UFC Lightweight Champion @TeamKhabib last night. Will announce his decision LIVE on ABC at 3pm ET #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/ztNmrSEBQw — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

Now, White has said that Khabib's decision will have an impact on the Poirier-McGregor fight. It could very well be that Khabib who's previously said that he doesn't wish to continue fighting is indeed vacating the title. In that case, the UFC 257 headliner could have the lightweight title on the line.