ONE Championship: Petrosyan, Marat share utmost respect for one another

ONE: First Strike on October 15 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will showcase two of the top kickboxers from Armenia. Giorgio Petrosyan will compete in the main event against Superbon, while Marat Grigorian will take on Andy Souwer.

Petrosyan is an Armenian-born fighter who will try to take home the ONE Championship kickboxing featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Grigorian will seek to advance further into the semi-finals of the ONE kickboxing featherweight Grand Prix.

Both fighters have long been linked with each other through their heritage and wish one another the best in their upcoming fights.

"Superbon is a good fighter. I'm very excited about that fight. (Superbon) is a dangerous man. Petrosyan is, of course, very good. He is still fighting good, he is sharp," said Marat during a media press conference through Zoom. "I hope Georgio is going to win."

Destined to fight in ONE Championship?

With both Armenian fighters competing in the same division, there have been talks between kickboxing aficionados that both sides should test each other inside the ring.

Petrosyan expressed that he respects Marat and will always root for him in his kickboxing career. He feels that anything is possible and not ruling out the possibility of fighting with each other in the near future.

"I know Marat pretty well. As Armenians, we have a small population but we are really connected with each other. We are a small nation but we have been through a lot of adversities. That keeps us really bonded together," said Petrosyan. "I will always be Marat’s supporter and I don’t know if we are going to fight. What I can say is that there is mutual respect between us and of course you will never know."

