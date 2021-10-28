Ritu Phogat warns Jenelyn Olsim not to underestimate her in ONE: NextGen

ONE: NextGen is fast approaching and the fighters are growing heated towards each other. Just recently, Ritu Phogat told Jenelyn Olsim not to underestimate her in their upcoming bout in the semifinals of the ONE women's atomweight world Grand Prix.

Phogat was initially slated to go up against Itsuki Hirata but the Japanese fighter had to pull out because of a high fever that is not COVID-19 related. However, 'The Indian Tigress' will make the necessary adjustments to face Olsim in this upcoming bout:

"Definitely do not underestimate me. I have the power, I have the strength to prove you wrong. Be careful," said Phogat during their online face-off. "I was really hoping to fight Hirata. [The matchup] had come through popular public demand. I was prepared for her. Although the matchup with Jenelyn has come at the eleventh hour, I'm confident in my skills, my training, and I know I can take on anyone."

After losing to Bi Nguyen in May 2021, Phogat bounced back and won her next two fights. The first was against Heqin Lin and the most recent was with Meng Bo. Both fights ended in unanimous decision victories.

More than an alternate in ONE: NextGen

Jennelyn Olsim is expected to fight in November against Jihin Radzuan in an alternate bout for the atomweight Grand Prix. The Philippines-based fighter seemed ready to roll and was excited to have a match a month earlier than expected.

Even with such short notice, Olsim is out to prove that she belongs in the atomweight division and believes in her competitive edge against Phogat:

"I believe that wrestling is [Ritu’s] biggest asset. I can handle her wrestling, I want to prove I’m not just some alternate. I don’t underestimate Ritu. But I can outstrike her, I also know her biggest strength is wrestling. I’m just not going to let her pin me down," said Olsim. "First of all, I am very confident in myself. I trust my training, my coaches, my gym. I think I can beat anyone they give me. I accept every fight they give me. I’m very motivated right now."

The last time Olsim stepped inside the cage was during ONE Championship: Battleground 3 in August 2021. She was able to secure a unanimous decision victory over Ritu Phogat's conqueror, Bi Nguyen.

