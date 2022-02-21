Ritu Phogat and Indian actress Poppy Jabbal have a panipuri eating faceoff

Ritu Phogat is competitive no matter what she does, something that Indian actress Poppy Jabbal learned over the weekend.

The duo faced off in a light-hearted eating contest involving an Indian street delicacy, panipuri. Jabbal shared their experience on her Instagram page:

In the caption, she wrote:

“This time in the ring for a very tough match against Indian Tigress @rituphogat48 Clearly I lost !!! Can u guess how many paani puris did ritu end up eating???? What a Saturday night. Ritu I'm sure aapke papa yeh video dekh lenge [English translation: I'm sure your dad will watch this video]"

Panipuri is one of the most popular street foods in India. Crispy hollow dough balls are filled with masala and other ingredients and then dipped in pani, which can be a variation of sweet chutney, sour, salted, or spiced water. It is typically eaten in one bite, which makes it an ideal snack for head-to-head matchups like this.

Even if you lost count, it’s clear that Phogat won by a lot against Jabbal.

Ritu Phogat, who competes in ONE Championship, rose to popularity as one of the best wrestlers in India. She and her sisters were trained by their father to become Commonwealth Games gold medalists in wrestling. Their family’s journey was chronicled in the multi-awarded film 'Dangal'.

Jabbal’s loss had her reminding Phogat that her father will definitely watch their video. ‘The Indian Tigress’ may have to hit the gym hard as her prize for winning this contest.

Ritu Phogat is on the hunt for a world title

Ritu Phogat carried over her wrestling success by amassing a 7-2 record in MMA since transitioning to the sport in 2019. Now, she wants a world title to add hardware to her record.

Phogat is currently the No.4-ranked atomweight in the promotion, and she is eager to climb further up the division rankings.

All four women who rank higher than Phogat will be in action at ONE X. ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee will make her return to the Circle as she defends her crown against Stamp Fairtex. Meanwhile, No.2-ranked Denice Zamboanga looks to avenge a controversial loss to No.3-ranked Ham Seo Hee.

Challenging any of them after ONE X may help Phogat’s quest for a world title. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her compete earlier than that. After all, this is the same warrior who competed five times in the Circle in 2021.

