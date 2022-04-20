"I just want to fight" - Smilla Sundell open to competing in kickboxing after ONE Super Series

Smilla Sundell has the chance to become the youngest ONE Super Series world champion on Friday, April 22. She’s already expressing her desire to compete again soon after.

At the co-main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, the 17-year-old Sundell will battle Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘The Hurricane’ revealed that she’s looking to stay active after her fight, and it doesn't matter which sport she will compete in. Sundell said:

“If I win this, yeah I would like to try kickboxing, and also I can defend my belt. I don’t care, I just want to fight.”

If she reaches the top of the division, challengers will surely appear to call their shot against her. However, it may take a while to determine the next one up for the newest world title in the promotion.

While transitioning to MMA is out of the equation at the moment for the teenage Muay Thai sensation, competing in kickboxing could be a viable path for her to take if she wants to stay active.

Smilla Sundell looks to gain more experience in ONE Championship

ONE Super Series, ONE Championship’s all-striking arm, is putting the spotlight on kickboxing and Muay Thai on the global stage.

While Smilla Sundell has collected over 30 wins in her professional career, performing on a stage with the massive reach of ONE Championship is a huge opportunity for her.

It doesn’t hurt that the promotion's dynamic roster constantly attracts the best talent from around the world. The Thailand-based Swedish fighter will be able to test her skills against top-level competition every time she steps inside the Circle.

After a brilliant debut performance against Diandra Martin earlier this year, Sundell will now face a relative veteran in the promotion, Jackie Buntan.

The 24-year-old Buntan already has three bouts in ONE Championship under her belt, defeating Wondergirl, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez in 2021. She already has over 20 wins in her overall professional career and will bring a ton of experience and skill in their bout.

Edited by John Cunningham