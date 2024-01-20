“One of the stupidest things you can do” - Fans can’t comprehend Cosmo Alexandre’s decision to taunt Nieky Holzken

Fans are shocked that Cosmo Alexandre once taunted Nieky Holzken while they were fighting.

In November 2018, Holzken made his ONE Championship debut after establishing himself as a legend with Glory Kickboxing. ‘The Natural’ was matched up against Cosmo Alexandre, who was making his promotional kickboxing debut for the bout at ONE: Warrior’s Dream.

During their action-packed fight, Alexandre taunted Holzken by shrugging off his power shots. In round two, ‘The Natural’ silenced him with a vicious uppercut knockout to secure the win.

Five years later, ONE re-posted the fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the following caption:

“Learn it the hard way 💥 Nieky Holzken faces off with Yoshihiro Akiyama in a special rules super-fight at ONE 165! Who you got? @niekyholzken”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with reactions to Alexandre taunting Holzken:

“That's a lot of taunting for someone up against a cage and getting punched. Maybe circle out first then taunt??”

“That’s what happens when you poke the bear 🤷🏻‍♂️”

“Taunting @niekyholzken has to be one of the stupidest things you can do in a fight”

“Why would you willingly taunt Nieky Holzken of all people!!!!!?”

“so satisfying”

“Why would u even taunt @niekyholzken?😂😂😂 This guy is like Ramon Dekkers reincarnate”

Instagram comments

Since fighting in 2018, Holzken and Alexandre have gone their separate ways and found success.

Alexandre’s most impressive moment was a shocking 29-second knockout win against Sage Northcutt in an MMA bout. Meanwhile, Holzken has fought in several wars against top-tier fighters to add to his legacy.

Watch Holzken knock out Alexandre below:

What’s next for Nieky Holzken?

Nieky Holzken last fought in June 2023, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss in a kickboxing bout against Arian Sadikovic. The 40-year-old Dutch legend has reached a point in his career where every fight has to be exciting, leading to his upcoming special-rules fight.

On January 28, Holzken will face Japanese-Korean superstar Yoshikiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama at ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The fight will be divided into three rulesets - boxing in round one, Muay Thai in round two, and MMA in round three.

Akiyama and Holzken will have an opportunity to further their legacy in a fight they’ve never experienced before.