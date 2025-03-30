"One touch, and that's it, 50 grand bonus" - Lyndon Knowles fired up to let his power rip in four-ounce gloves Muay Thai

Former three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles is ready to showcase his talent on the global stage as he is set to make his ONE Championship debut on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 30.

Knowles will be challenging the reigning two-division world champion Roman Kryklia for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his inaugural outing in the promotion, the British superstar talked with the South China Morning Post and reiterated his desire to let go of his hands and display his incredible power in four-ounce gloves. He stated:

"Yeah, I am indeed relishing it. Like you said, one touch and that's it, 50 grand bonus."

Watch Lyndon Knowles' full interview here:

The 38-year-old veteran contender is looking to dethrone the Ukrainian striking powerhouse and become the first athlete to defeat him in ONE Championship. Kryklia currently holds an immaculate record of 6-0 with an impressive 83% finish rate.

Lyndon Knowles wants to capture the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai gold before his 100th professional career fight

The Knowlesy Academy representative has been a professional fighter for over two decades. Now, he aims to add another world title to his collection and cement his legacy as one of the best UK fighters in history.

Additionally, Knowles' plan is to win the 26-pound golden belt before his 100th pro fight, as he told the South China Morning Post:

"Yep, agreed. It would be the icing on the cake. I'm two fights away from 100. Obviously, I feel like I'm going to win the title on the fifth of April and then I'd like to defend it against Alex because that defeat haunts me a little bit."

The ONE Fight Night 30 card goes down inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

