"This fight was very interesting" - Adriano Moraes on Stamp Fairtex vs. Angela Lee being his favorite fight at ONE X

Adriano Moraes may be a multi-time world champion in ONE but he is also a massive MMA fan. Like most fans, he too was very excited about the fights when he watched ONE X.

At ONE X, the Brazilian fighter successfully defended his title against Yuya Wakamatsu, making it his fourth title defense. His championship streak now includes a third-round submission win over Wakamatsu and a second-round knockout of all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

"I love watching the fights, especially at ONE Championship. Before my fight, I watched some... Angela Lee's fight with Stamp Fairtex, for example."

In the main event of ONE X, atomweight title holder Angela Lee was set to defend her championship against Thailand's Stamp Fairtex. Lee had previously defended her title multiple time but then took some time away to have a child.

Moraes explained why he enjoyed this fight the most:

"Angela had been out of action for a long time, but she started it all. Angela already started dictating the rhythm of the fight and Stamp also went with everything, showing all her background in Muay Thai. This fight was very interesting. I was very happy with Angela Lee's victory and sad with Stamp's defeat because I like her a lot."

The atomweight title fight ended with Angela Lee getting her hand raised by way of a second-round submission. Heading into the fight, Stamp Fairtex was a Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. She also won the MMA atomweight Grand Prix in 2021.

The fighters and the lead up to this fight were what really caught the attention of Adriano Moraes. A proud mother defending her crown against a young phenom with nothing to lose. He said:

"Stamp is a top athlete and a great person. This was one of the fights that caught my attention the most. It was Angela Lee's return after becoming a mother, and her arriving with her family was very beautiful."

Adriano Moraes impressed with others at ONE X

The co-main event at ONE X was a former foe of Adriano Moraes. American fighter and former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson would engage in a mixed rules fight. He faced off against Rodtang, a Muay Thai champion with over 250 victories.

After his loss to Adriano Moraes last year, 'Might Mouse' desperately needed a win. The first round, which was Muay Thai rules, saw Johnson getting out-struck by Rodtang. But, the second round was MMA and Johnson was able to secure a takedown and finish this fight via submission.

Champion Moraes said that this fight was also fun to watch. He explains:

"Demetrious Johnson's fight with Rodtang with the special rules was also very cool. DJ's finish was really cool. "

ONE X also saw top pound-for-pound kickboxer Superbon look to avenge a loss and defend his title. Superbon put on a kickboxing masterclass against Marat Grigorian. Moraes said he was extremely impressed with the skill and technique of Superbon. He added:

"I really enjoyed the Superbon fight too. Oh my gosh! That kickboxing technique he showed was extraordinary! What a striking, what a technique! It was very beautiful to see."

