"It was the best fight week of my ONE Championship career" - Adriano Moraes after ONE X

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes continues with more title defenses. The Brazilian-born champion added another jewel to his crown after defended his title against top contender Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

Prior to this, he has had some impressive fights when he defeated opponents like Demetrious Johnson, Tilek Batyrov, and others. How did this ONE X event fit into this echelon of victories? Adriano Moraes tells Sportskeeda:

"Fight week was extraordinary! I think it was the best fight week of my ONE Championship career. Restrictions due to COVID are reduced, so we were able to walk around the hotel peacefully, enjoy the pool and the restaurant facing the pool."

ONE X was the tenth-anniversary event celebrating ONE Championship. In this event, Moraes defended his title with a submission in round 3. He said that with an event of this magnitude the organization staff were great, mainly due to them being so positive. A negative atmosphere could potentially affect a fighters performance. However, this week, Moraes said it was all positivity. He explains:

"The ONE staff was very attentive to us, always indicating the times of our appointments and helping in everything possible so that we could carry out our work in the best possible way. The energy was very positive. It was the anniversary of the event, so it was a very happy atmosphere. I took that energy and enjoyed every moment of this week. It was very pleasurable."

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2?

With four successful title defenses, Moraes is creating a strong legacy and a cleared out division. He has wins over many top ranked fighters such as Danny Kingad, Geje Eustaquio, and Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson was also successful at ONE X. He faced Muay Thai phenom Rodtang in a mixed rules contest in which the American won via second-round submission.

Would Moraes be potentially interested in a rematch with 'Mighty Mouse'? He explains with absolute certainity:

"I think he already did everything to deserve a rematch, you know. I can’t say no to Demitrious Johnson, you know. If he wants to rematch, if ONE Championship team having this idea in mind, I’m ready."

Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson has created an incredible legacy in MMA. He was the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, UFC Flyweight Championship, and is a record setter in defending his UFC title 11 times.

The reigning and defending champion Adriano Moraes may meet Demetrious Johnson in a rematch in the future.

