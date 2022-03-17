“I see her submission skills just being really superior” - Alyse Anderson breaks down Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

Atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson has some interest in the ONE X title main event. Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex will battle for the atomweight title, and Anderson recently gave her breakdown of the upcoming clash.

The American-born MMA fighter sat down with ONE Championship in an interview to discuss the March 26 main event and said:

"It's hard because Angela hasn't fought for a long time and like with the layoff and how active Stamp has been. I just think it's going to be hard to predict where she's going to come back but I just know that if she can get Stamp to the ground, I see her submission skills just being really superior."

Angela Lee is a notable Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and has seventy percent of her victories coming via submission. However, she has not fought since 2019, whereas Stamp has had ten bouts in MMA and kickboxing. Alyse Anderson elaborated further, saying:

"But I also have seen Stamp evolving consistently. And I think it might be hard for Angela Lee to get Stamp to the ground just because of how well she's been working her takedown defense."

Stamp showed much improved take-down defense when she fought commonwealth wrestling medalist Ritu Phogat and even managed to win this fight via armbar submission. Anderson said:

"I can see the fight going both ways."

Alyse Anderson looking to stop Asha Roka's comeback at ONE X

Alyse Anderson will face 'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka at ONE X. Roka says she is happy to be back in the cage after two years away and will be looking to end her losing streak. She said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I’m really excited and looking forward to the fight, as this is my first fight after two years. It’s tough to step into the circle after a huge gap because we must get ready according to the upcoming fight. The gyms were closed all this while, and so I was not able to train."

Anderson will be looking to spoil the comeback party of Asha Roka. The American has trained alongside greats such as Ronda Rousey and holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

