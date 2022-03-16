Stamp believes Angela Lee's strength and physicality is compromised ahead of ONE X showdown

Stamp Fairtex’ path to a third world title in ONE Championship put her on a collision course with longtime ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee, and the spunky striker feels she already has the advantage.

Already a former kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Stamp believes she has an advantage over Lee in terms of conditioning and overall fitness as they prepare to close out ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary card. The two will meet in the main event of ONE X, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fairtex said Lee’s body naturally had to undergo changes when the atomweight champion got pregnant with baby Ava Marie and that stepping away from the sport had to have altered her natural physiology.

While Stamp believes that Lee lost a bit of her strength, the years-long expertise in fighting technique is still there.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“I personally think that when Angela Lee got pregnant, her body stopped functioning for fighting after two years. This is like a new beginning for her body in every aspect. Her baby would take some of her calcium away. Everything in her body wouldn’t be the same. For training and strength, I think those would be decreased as well. But I think her skills are still intact. Of course, Angela Lee hasn’t been in a ring for about two years, nothing would stay the same. I have an upper hand from my fitness and readiness."

Stamp: I'm the best striker there is

Fairtex, on top of being a former two-sport champion, quickly built a strong MMA resume for herself going 8-1 in the sport.

Her last fight saw her submit grappling specialist Ritu Phogat, forcing the Indian wrestler to tap to an armbar to win the historic ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix last December.

Still, Stamp believes that it’s her striking that will pose problems for Lee (10-2) once they meet in ONE X’ closing bout.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“Angela Lee might not have faced with any striker as good as I am because I developed from Muay Thai. I don’t think she has fought any fighter with weapons as heavy as mine. My plan? I think I’ll mainly use striking in order to spend the time and allow me to perform each strike as heavy as possible. I’ll let her drain out because it’s been two years since she fought. That’s quite a long time. She will be quite tired. Once I see she can’t take it anymore, I’d get closer and finish her off."

She continued:

“I plan to keep my distance by foot kicking, punching, and kicking. I’ll keep the distance because the longer I can hold, the more exhausted she gets. Angela Lee has met a very precise striking fighter before and that is Xiong Jing Nan. She is a striking fighter with strong weapons and she could prevent herself from being taken down and she stays in the distance she could strike best.”

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by wkhuff20