"Laying down the foundation for the future" - Demetrious Johnson discusses making MMA history at ONE X

On March 26, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon will step into the hallowed ONE Championship cage to make history. This ONE X fight will be a jewel in each man's legacy and will be remembered amongst other greats.

ONE X will host a mixed-rules contest between a Muay Thai champion and an MMA legend. This is not the first of its kind, but it will join legendary company.

Other mixed-rules bouts with crossover combat sports fighters include Mirco Cro Cop vs. Wanderlei Silva in PRIDE, Remy Bonjasky vs. Akebono in K-1, Bob Sapp vs. Jerome Le Banner in K-1 Dynamite, Shinya Aoki vs. Fedor Emelianenko in M-1 and Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN, among others.

The ONE Grand Prix champion is well aware of where this fight fits into history. Johnson told media members on a ONE X conference call:

"Cro Cop and the Shinya Aoki [fight]. For me to be able to be part of that... mixed martial arts history... Kid Yamamoto, Kyoji Horiguchi, Tenshin Nasukawa... Those guys have cemented legacies in that special-rules fight... Me and Rodtang are almost laying down [the] foundation for the future."

Witness history at ONE X on March 26 when Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang collide.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Don't miss our final faceoffs THIS FRIDAY at 7PM SGT/7AM ET on our YouTube and Facebook channels, and make sure to tune in this Saturday for



Order PPV: Things are HEATING UP in SingaporeDon't miss our final faceoffs THIS FRIDAY at 7PM SGT/7AM ET on our YouTube and Facebook channels, and make sure to tune in this Saturday for #ONEX Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Things are HEATING UP in Singapore 🔥 Don't miss our final faceoffs THIS FRIDAY at 7PM SGT/7AM ET on our YouTube and Facebook channels, and make sure to tune in this Saturday for #ONEX! Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/2pixZMvtkg

Demetrious Johnson and his love of motocross

Fist fighting in a cage is not the only extreme sport Demetrious Johnson loves. He is an avid participant in dirtbiking and motocross. This hobby comes from being able to spend more time with his son.

He further told reporters during the ONE X media call:

"My son, he's been into motocross for a very long time, well, a year. And it was time for him to upgrade to a 65 CC. being able to be involved in his life and see the transition... And share that passion with him, it's super exciting."

The MMA all-time great also shared some videos and photos on Twitter as a proud father.

Proud of his son, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"5 hours at the track Ty got 1st and 2nd in his races. Almost 1 full year of him riding crazy to see how far he’s improved."

Demetrious Johnson @MightyMouse #husqvarna #flatrack #puyallup Solid night @puyallupflattrack 5 hours at the track Ty got 1st and 2nd in his races. Almost 1 full year of him riding crazy to see how far he’s improved. #50cc Solid night @puyallupflattrack 5 hours at the track Ty got 1st and 2nd in his races. Almost 1 full year of him riding crazy to see how far he’s improved. #50cc #husqvarna #flatrack #puyallup https://t.co/TGLPpGbA2M

Demetrious Johnson will certainly be looking to make his son proud at ONE X.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard