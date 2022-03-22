“I always plan for a long night” – Demetrious Johnson shuns predictions, thinks fight with Rodtang could go longer than two rounds

The consensus on the hotly-anticipated Demetrious Johnson-Rodtang Jitmuangnon special-rules superfight at ONE X is that it could end in two ways, with the Muay Thai superstar knocking out the MMA GOAT contender in the first stanza, or 'Mighty Mouse' forcing a tap from ‘The Iron Man’ in the second.

Either can happen, but Demetrious Johnson doesn't think he or his rival will fall to each other’s specialty in the first couple of rounds.

Speaking during a virtual media day in the lead-up to the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle this Saturday, ‘Mighty Mouse’ offered:

“I always plan for a long night. If I was training, just to get to the second round and finish him, then I will be training for six minutes a day.”

The second and fourth frames of their hybrid rules contest will be in Demetrious Johnson’s field of expertise – MMA. Despite owning an endless amount of experience over his rival in the all-encompassing sport, Johnson admits that he won't look past Rodtang’s knowledge.

“When we're training for this fight, we've been doing 13 rounds. After 13 rounds, we do about five to three rounds of straight Muay Thai. Then we do three rounds of jiu-jitsu grappling. I mean, this training camp has been like a mixed martial arts fight. So, for me, I don't have that mindset. I've never had that mindset in any of my fights."

Can Demetrious Johnson defeat Rodtang at ONE X?

By the sound of it, Demetrious Johnson has undergone one of his most tedious training camps to ensure he leaves the circle with a memorable win.

The 12-time flyweight world champion has sharpened the stand-up skills that should allow him to mingle with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s weapons in the striking-only frames, while further perfecting his MMA arsenal.

'Mighty Mouse' has it all to do, but the American legend's dexterity during the opening exchanges could frustrate the hard-hitting Rodtang throughout the contest. If he does manage to get into the Thai’s head, he could potentially secure the win in the second or fourth rounds.

Each frame of the contest is set for three minutes. If either athlete fails to achieve a knockout or a TKO in the first and third frames, or if either man withstands each other’s prowess in the MMA rounds, the match will end in a draw.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard