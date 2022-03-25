"Gonna be worth staying up to watch" – Josh Barnett gushes excitement about ONE X super-card

Josh Barnett is just like any other fight fan. He’s as pumped as the next guy for ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, ONE X.

The former UFC heavyweight champion stated in an Instagram post that he couldn’t have imagined what ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and his team went through to fill the three-part card that will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

He wrote:

“Tons of Muay Thai, grappling, and MMA action. Could be a historic night as it's definitely the biggest card in the history of ONE Championship. Hopefully @yodchatri hasn't pulled all his hair out with what it must've taken to assemble this crazy night. Gonna be worth staying up to watch.”

Read Josh Barnett's Instagram post below:

Barnett said he’s hyped for the multitude of disciplines featured on the card, which includes mixed martial arts but also Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Apart from the established disciplines, there’s also a mixed-rules fight between ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE X will have five world title fights, including a headliner between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Josh Barnett hyped for friends’ bouts in ONE X

The youngest heavyweight world champion in UFC history may not be in Singapore for ONE X, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be rooting for his close friends competing in the event.

In the same post, he wrote:

“I'm stoked to see so many fighters/friends I know personally on this card like DJ, Ryuto Sawada, V.V Mei [Yamaguchi] plus Japanese stalwarts [Shinya] Aoki and [Yoshihiro] Akiyama!”

Another fighter Barnett is looking forward to watching is Itsuki Hirata. The Japanese star tore through her first five fights in ONE Championship, taking two wins via knockout and two via submission.

‘Android 18’ looks to extend her perfect run to six matches when she takes on Jihin Radzuan in ONE X: Part II, and Barnett is looking forward to seeing her in action:

“Itsuki Hirata has been tearing up the competition as well to 5-0; can she remain unbeaten?”

Edited by Aziel Karthak