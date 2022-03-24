 “His punches are going to hurt DJ” – Jihin Radzuan breaks down Rodtang's key to victory over Demetrious Johnson

Jihin Radzuan looks up to both Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The atomweight star has always been a fan of the American MMA GOAT and views the Thai striking dynamo as the most complete athlete in ONE Super Series.

Needless to say, it is a tough decision for the Malaysian star to pick a winner between the pair. But, if she had to, Jihin admits that she would lean towards the ONE flyweight world champion to come out on top.

Jihin dropped her pick in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda earlier this week:

“I don’t think Rodtang’s ground knowledge will get him ready for the MMA round, but I see him being able to perhaps try and defend some of DJ’s takedowns. And maybe he will continue with a similar style like in Muay Thai round, which is to attack, attack, attack. His punches are going to hurt DJ, and I’m interested to see how he can handle Rodtang’s striking.”

Johnson is one of the most skilled MMA fighters on the ONE roster. Fans and analysts believe the 12-time flyweight world champion can evade Rodtang’s Muay Thai style with his footwork and fighting IQ. But Jihin thinks Rodtang’s experience in the striking-only round will ultimately be the deciding factor in their four-round battle.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ConquestOfHeroes #Jakarta #MartialArts Rodtang unleashed his sensational striking in a dominant ONE Super Series Muay Thai debut, scoring a unanimous decision over Sergio Wielzen! #WeAreONE Rodtang unleashed his sensational striking in a dominant ONE Super Series Muay Thai debut, scoring a unanimous decision over Sergio Wielzen! #WeAreONE #ConquestOfHeroes #Jakarta #MartialArts https://t.co/sHGO1I9glm

She told Sportskeeda:

“DJ’s striking is very underrated, and I see him actually being able to stand and fight with Rodtang. But troubling the Thai fighter in the striking area is going to be tough, very tough for DJ. He’s quick and has lots of experience fighting against top fighters – but Rodtang might be able to slow down DJ with his kicks which will leave DJ as an easier target.”

Jihin proud to be part of historic ONE X, excited to continue winning run on the greatest card in the history of combat sports

Thankfully for Jihin, she will be able to catch her two idols – Rodtang and Johnson – live and in-person at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26, as she goes to war against Itsuki Hirata earlier on in the evening at ONE X: Part II.

As much as she is excited for a quick return to the circle, the Malaysian admits that being included in the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle is a special moment in her career.

“I’m hoping to catch this fight because it’s going to be a very special moment. It’s going to be tight, but hopefully, I’ll be there to catch them in action,” the Malaysian star said.

On her fight against Hirata and her inclusion to ONE X, she added:

“I never expected to be included on this card. I never thought I’d get a chance this close after my last fight but I’m ready to put on a good fight against Itsuki. She’s a tough opponent, and I think we’re going to put on a show for the fans.”

