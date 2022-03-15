“There’s probably going to be a tear down the cheek” - Emotional John Wayne Parr ready for retirement match at ONE X

After nearly three decades in combat sports, John Wayne Parr is calling his next match his last. The Muay Thai fighter will be seeking his 100th and final victory at ONE X.

Looking at retirement has made the veteran reflect on his career and what he will be leaving behind. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“There’s probably going to be a tear down the cheek. It could be very sad. The bottom lip could be quivering. It’s going to be very emotional. I’m just going to try to soak it all up. This is the last time that I’ll get to hear that applause, so I want to make the most of it.”

With hundreds of bouts and dozens of championships, the Australian finds it hard to walk away from a sport he loves. For him, the feeling and rush of fighting in front of a live audience is addictive.

“When you win, and you get the crowd cheering your name, you get the adrenaline rush and the goosebumps on your skin, and then you get home, and you’re so excited that you can’t sleep for two or three days because of the high you got from the fight."

John Wayne Parr wants to retire from Muay Thai on his terms with a 100th career victory. He is set to face former ONE MMA champion Eduard Folayang on March 26.

He says he's going to do everything he can to end his career on the right foot.

“I’m going to make sure that every I is dotted, every T is crossed, and I do everything I can to make sure that I sail off into the sunset riding my unicorn.”

John Wayne Parr and Michael Schiavello reflect on shared ascention

It is rare in sports for a commentator and a competitor to spend so much time together. However, a unique example of that can be found in the relationship between compatriots John Wayne Parr and Michael Schiavello.

On Twitter, Schiavello said:

"[John Wayne Parr] will have his retirement fight on [ONE Championship]. I have commentated him for 25 years thru 34 of his fights! This will be #35! Wondering how many other commentators have called a single fighter 35 (or more) times over such a long period?"

MichaelSchiavello PM @SchiavelloVOICE @fightoracle @johnwayneparr will have his retirement fight on @ONEChampionship I have commentated him for 25 years thru 34 of his fights! This will be #35! Wondering how many other commentators have called a single fighter 35 (or more) times over such a long period? @joerogan @johnwayneparr will have his retirement fight on @ONEChampionship I have commentated him for 25 years thru 34 of his fights! This will be #35! Wondering how many other commentators have called a single fighter 35 (or more) times over such a long period? @joerogan @fightoracle

At ONE X, John Wayne Parr will be fighting in his final fight and hoping for his 100th victory. The Muay Thai fighter is hoping to give the fans and Schiavello something very exciting. He responded:

"So much history between Mr [Schiavello] and myself. Excited to do this together again for 35th time. Let’s see if I can make Michael have a heart attack in commentary!"

Tune in on March 26 to see Parr in action for the final time.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard