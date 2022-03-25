“Hit him more than he hits me” – John Wayne Parr lays out his path to victory over Eduard Folayang at ONE X

John Wayne Parr may be one of the most highly-skilled Muay Thai fighters on ONE's roster. However, even he admits that he won't be taking anything for granted when he goes to war against Eduard Folayang at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The Australian martial arts legend has used his aggressive Muay Thai style to get the better of a laundry list of impressive names in ‘the art of eight limbs’. Nevertheless, he believes that Folayang’s wushu will be a troublesome thing to diffuse.

Ahead of his Muay Thai contest against the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, John Wayne Parr explained why he'll be cautious instead of ruthless in his upcoming final bout.

He told ONE:

“Oh geez. Yeah, I’d try not to stand in the pocket when he attacks. [My goal is] to hit him more than he hits me. It’s just basic. I have to be there when he tries to hit me. And when I do hit him, I’ll make sure I’m going to get up before he gets angry."

Both warriors are at their absolute best in the pocket from close distance. John Wayne Parr times his winning shots to perfection after a series of vicious kicks and combinations, while his Filipino opponent uses his footwork, punches and trademark spinning attacks to step in and out of enemy territory.

“There’s no real science to it” – John Wayne Parr’s mission is to outstrike Folayang

In Muay Thai, practitioners are, more often than not, caught with a series of strikes during frantic exchanges.

However, according to John Wayne Parr, the ultimate goal is to outstrike your opponent while hoping to take minimal damage, something he'll hope to achieve against the Team Lakay standout.

“I’m prepared for whatever happens. Yeah, and I'm quite confident about this one. My sparring is going really well. I've been doing lots of training, and I feel fit. I feel ready so, what happens, happens. There’s no real science to it,” he said.

Catching a guy like Folayang is going to be tough. Should the Muay Thai veteran find the perfect route, he'll be able to hang up his gloves for good with a 100th career win against one of the most intriguing opponents he has ever faced.

Find out whether or not he can achieve this significant feat by tuning in on March 26.

