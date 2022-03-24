"He's got such a good chance" - Champion Thanh Le breaks down Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X

Thanh Le can't make up his mind when it comes to picking the winner between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

The special-rules bout between all-time MMA great 'Mighty Mouse' and Muay Thai champion Rodtang has everyone talking and seemingly everyone split.

The ONE Championship featherweight titleholder recently sat down with Sportskeeda to discuss the fight. He idolizes and calls Johnson the GOAT. He also thinks it would be an honor and privilege to train with Muay Thai expert Rodtang.

However, Le is not able to pick a winner in the matchup. He told Sportskeeda:

"I'm literally 50-50 split... It's insane how I'm going back and forth. The more I think about one guy I'm like 'Yeah, dude he's got such a good chance.' And I think about the other guy I'm like 'Yeah, he's got such a good chance.'"

Catch Thanh Le's interview with Sportskeeda below:

Demetrious Johnson is a record-setter and record-breaker when it comes to championships. Meanwhile, his opponent at ONE X has over 250 wins in his striking career.

With the fight starting with a Muay Thai round, it may favor the young Rodtang. Thanh Le certainly thinks so:

"The main issue, I think the differentiating factors here are, it starts with a [Muay] Thai round."

Le feels that Johnson may be looking to outwork Rodtang during the Muay Thai rounds. He broke down the fight in detail but still could not pick a winner.

Jihin Radzuan also talks Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Everyone is talking about Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, including ONE atomweight fighter Jihin Radzuan.

She told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview:

“He’s quick and has lots of experience fighting against top fighters – but Rodtang might be able to slow down DJ with his kicks which will leave DJ as an easier target... I don’t think Rodtang’s ground knowledge will get him ready for the MMA round, but I see him being able to perhaps try and defend some of DJ’s takedowns."

Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan will meet Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata at ONE X on March 26. Their fight will be in Part II of the event with 'Mighty Mouse' vs. Rodtang in the Grand Finale portion.

