"It's time for a new generation to take over" – Yuya Wakamatsu explains why Adriano Moraes' time is up at ONE X

Yuya Wakamatsu worked his way to title contention, and he’s seeking not just a victory against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes but also a career-defining one.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu said he’s aiming to knock Moraes out in the most emphatic way once they meet in their title clash at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Wakamatsu (15-4), while showing admiration for the champion, said it’s time for the new generation to take over and take the mantle from the old guard. He said:

“I really respect and admire Moraes, but it’s time for a new generation to take over. I’m coming for his head. I’m going to give it my all, and I want him to give it his all, too. I want a fierce fight. The confidence is half a change in attitude and half-true confidence. Of course, I have doubts. But I think I can showcase a culmination of my life’s work in this fight to see if I’m on the right track. If I’m not, then I’ll probably lose, but I truly believe I’ll become world champion.”

The 27-year-old striker from Japan is on a five-fight winning streak, including a first-round knockout win over former flyweight titleholder Geje Eustaquio at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019, just five months after his submission loss to Demetrious Johnson at ONE: A New Era.

This five-fight winning streak puts him on a collision course against Moraes (19-3), the only man to hold a knockout victory over Johnson.

A moving target for Yuya Wakamatsu

Moraes is regarded as one of the best grapplers in ONE Championship having nine submission wins under his belt.

His four knockout wins are scattered sporadically throughout his career, with his last stoppage win before putting Johnson to sleep coming against Dileno Lopes in June 2013.

Yuya said that grappling would be Moraes’ strength in their fight, but 'Little Piranha' claimed the Brazilian tends to absorb blows throughout a match.

“His ground game and his grappling are what he has in his arsenal, but his biggest weapon is that he has successfully defended his title numerous times. I don’t think I can even imagine what kind of mentality it takes for a man to continuously reign as champion,” said Wakamatsu.

“I’d say his weakness is his habit of taking blows. That’ll be what I aim for. I think my strikes are pretty dangerous.”

