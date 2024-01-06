Online poll reveals who fans are backing to win heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's rapid ascent in boxing has reached a new high as he secured a showdown against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Matchroom Boxing, an official agreement has been signed by both parties to formalize a 10-round heavyweight bout scheduled for Mar. 9, the date initially intended for Joshua's showdown with Deontay Wilder. A press conference is anticipated on Jan. 15 to reveal the specifics of the upcoming bout.

Expand Tweet

Combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu recently ran a poll on X to gauge fan predictions for the fight. As of the time of writing, Ngannou is in the lead with 63.1% of the total votes.

Check out the poll results below:

Expand Tweet

Sandhu also shared the opening betting odds (BetOnline) for the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight. The 34-year-old Brit is a heavy favorite with odds set at -500, indicating that a $100 wager on a Joshua win will yield a $20 profit, leading to a total payout of $120.

Meanwhile, 'The Predator' is positioned as a big underdog at +325, meaning that a $100 bet on an Ngannou win will result in a $325 profit, leading to a total payout of $425.

Expand Tweet

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion is riding high after securing a victory over Otto Wallin in the co-headlining bout alongside Wilder on the 'Day of Reckoning' card on Dec. 23 in Riyadh.

'AJ' made a successful comeback, winning three fights last year, following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. There were high expectations for Wilder to face Joshua if he emerged victorious, but 'The Bronze Bomber' experienced an unexpected defeat against Joseph Parker.

Meanwhile, the upcoming matchup marks another significant achievement for 'The Predator' after he nearly pulled off an upset against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut three months ago. Initially dismissed before the bout, Ngannou surprised the boxing community by giving Fury a tough challenge, even scoring a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round before losing by split decision.

Fans react to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight news

Fans responded to the upcoming boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou with an array of reactions.

One wrote:

"If AJ knocks him out, he’s officially better than Fury"

Another commented:

"But as per some people he Fumbled The Bag? 🤔🤔🤔"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I don’t think AJ is ready for Francis though!"

"AJ is getting knocked out. Overrated"

Credits: @mma_orbit and @boxingontnt on X